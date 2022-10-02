The most shocking injuries in NFL history

There will be some fierce accidents when 22 NFL players, who are continually getting larger, stronger, and faster, are on the football field. Because the human body was not intended to withstand such violent impacts, some really horrific injuries can happen.

We’ll take you on a trip down memory lane and show you some video of these collisions. Watching this after a substantial lunch might not be the best choice.

You’ll find links to other horrible Collegiate injuries as well as 20 horrifying injury slides. Please be aware that children or those who are easily offended should not read this kind of content. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

EJ Henderson

EJ Henderson, a linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings, attempted to tackle Tim Hightower of the Arizona Cardinals. He just Shattered the femur in his left leg, which is why it appears as though his left leg is bent awkwardly.

Eric Wood

Buffalo Bills lineman Eric Wood suffered a fractured leg in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after a Jaguars player landed on it without giving Wood a time to respond. A tribute to how resilient Eric Wood is is the fact that he recovered to play the full 2010 season.

Alex Smith

Smith’s right leg twisted beneath him as he was sacked by two Houston Texans defenders, resulting in a complex fracture that broke both his right tibia and right fibula.

Tim Krumrie

Millions of people watched the Bengals play the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII. Tim Krumrie, a Bengals defensive tackle, attempted to tackle Roger Craig on the game’s fourteenth play. Krumrie’s lower left leg twisted beneath his weight as his cleat landed on the ground, breaking four different bones and leaving only his skin holding his foot to his torso.

Joe Theisman

The granddaddy of them all, as Keith Jackson used to say. Theismann’s injury must rank as the most horrific in NFL history.

Lawrence Taylor made a sack of the quarterback for the Washington Redskins. Theismann was seriously injured, although at first it didn’t seem like the Broadcasters were aware of it.

Destry Wright

Wright’s NFL career was cut short by a career-ending injury he sustained while playing for the Steelers against the Cowboys in a preseason game. Wright’s right ankle dislocated so badly that he was recorded lying on his stomach with his right foot pointing upwards in addition to breaking his right leg.

Rashad Johnson

Ever lose a piece of a finger and been baffled as to how it happened? We have neither. Rashad Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals, a safety, discovered he had lost the tip of his middle finger when he went to remove his glove after covering a punt return against the Saints.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries on a sack in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

There are surely more injuries that have Shocked viewers during the long history of the NFL, what are some of the ones you remember that were not added to this list?