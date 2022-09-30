The Most Powerful Arts In Trails From Zero

It takes practice to figure out how to link Quartz on your party’s Orbal Lines in Trails from Zero, more practice to do it well, and still more practice to set your Sepith up to access the best Orbal Arts in the game. And if that sentence was a bunch of word soup to you, we feel you. Click the following link for some tips, tricks, and basics.





That’s why our list will, hopefully, help you to at least determine which Orbal Arts to shoot for while you rearrange your Quartz. Note that these are all possible combinations only after you’ve upgraded your Slots and powerful Quartz are being sold — think Chapter Four or so.

5/5 Crimson Ray

The Detective Handbook’s pretty great all-around, and it’s handy as heck to have nice, orderly lists of every attainable Art in Trails from Zero. That said, if there’s one thing these lists are missing, it’s mention of the actual raw power threshold of Offensive spells. We can probably deduce that Crimson Ray dishes a lot of damage, since it costs so much EP. But it only targets one enemy. Is the output worth it?

In short, yes. Crimson Ray is the single most powerful Orbal Art in the game, clocking in at 800 Art Strength. Its lack of any bells and whistles is mitigated by a full-force blast that will deal real pain to any Enemy who isn’t resistant to Fire. To those who are weak to Fire, goodness gracious. Great balls of it.

Since it needs 12 Fire Sepith and nothing else, your wielder will need to focus almost entirely on, you guessed it, Fire Quartz. This sort of specialization may undermine certain builds, but if you want something that smacks Harder than an Orbal Truck, here’s your spell.

4/5 Chrono Drive

With a cost of just three Time Sepith, you’ll likely have at least one character who knows Chrono Drive even by the end of the Prologue. That’s a very good thing, indeed. The importance of the speed stat in Trails from Zero cannot be overstated. Battles can be won in a Sweep by equipping the party with speed-boosting ware — those Straw Hats in Armorica Village, for example, don’t lose their luster for several chapters.

Chrono Drive boosts speed by 25 percent, which is a rad way to get even more turns than the opposition. Especially against a strong and Speedy boss, this will more than pay for itself in Casting time; since it’s area-of-effect, you’ll want to huddle everybody close together to take full advantage of its excellence.

3/5 Recurry

There’s nothing like losing the edge in a major battle because your party has been bombarded with status ailments. Blind to drop your accuracy; Poison and Burn to drop their health worryingly rapidly; Confuse to turn your own people against each other. Trails has some nasty debuffs.

Recurry is a Steal at five Wind Sepith. Between its large area and low EP cost, there’s nary a downside in sight. Turning the tide back in your favor with a single cast of this savvy Sorcery always feels great. With the SSS back in action, you’ll pay those monsters back tenfold.

2/5 Calamity Claw

Don’t think the elements not covered in our top five list are less worthy. Every color’s got some goodness going on. We mention this because between Chrono Drive and Calamity Claw, Time Manages to snag two out of our five picks. Impressive.

What we love about Chrono Drive is its 25 percent boost to the team’s speed. What we love even more about Calamity Claw is its 50 percent decrease in speed, not to mention a movement penalty of three. The area of ​​impact is wider than Chrono Drive’s, too, so whereas you may struggle to ensure everyone is granted that boon, you shouldn’t have much difficulty getting nearly every foe to slow their roll with this.

Eight Time Sepith is a bit hefty, but again, nothing too taxing.

1/5 Celestial

Okay, this is starting to confuse us. What is it with excellent Arts and the letter ‘c’? Four out of our five start with it, and the only one that doesn’t still manage to keep it in its name two letters down. It’s wild.

Anyway, Celestial. It’s like Athelas, the Water element’s Fantastic revive-and-heal combo with a lovely 2,000-HP maximum… except it’s better in almost every way. The one thing Athelas has going for it, and in fairness, it’s a pretty big one, is that it costs eight Water Sepith. Celestial, on the other hand, costs eight Water Sepith as well as ten Space Sepith.

You’re going to need to align your Quartz quite delicately, and have access to the best in the game, before you can pull off Celestial. But boy, is it worth trying. Celestial affects a wide area of ​​the battlefield, revives fallen teammates, and restores their HP entirely. Even at level 50, it’s a full heal.

If you ever find yourself in pure Panic mode, this is the button to push.

