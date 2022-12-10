The most overpaid players in NBA history

Seasons overpaid vs. underpaid: 9-2

Real Value: $31,708,405

Career earnings: $88,942,306

Difference: -$57,233,901 (-64.35%)

Over the past couple of seasons, Bismack Biyombo has finally started to outplay the size of his contracts, blocking shots and finishing around the rim better than he has at any point in his career.

It hasn’t been enough to make him less overpaid for his career, however, at least not according to Real Value.

Prior to the summer of 2016, Biyombo had averaged 4.6 points and 6.5 rebounds (albeit with a solid 1.6 blocks per game) on 50.7 percent shooting. And yet, that was seemingly enough for the Magic to sign him to a four-year, $72 million contract in the 2016 offseason anyway, a deal they regretted enough to trade away just two years later.

In fairness to Orlando, Biyombo was quite solid in the 2016 Playoffs prior to that big-money signing, putting up 6.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on a deep Eastern Conference postseason run that lasted 20 games.

Regardless, they didn’t live up to that huge contract anyway, failing to follow up that playoff performance with anything special.

Biyombo’s most overpaid season came in 2018-19, when, as a member of the Hornets, he put up 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while earning $17.0 million. Real Value valued him at $2.5 million that year, for a $14.5 million disparity.