The most Overlooked Threat to Duke basketball recruiting efforts

Since the G League Ignite team’s formation in 2020, two former Duke basketball recruiting targets, Jonathan Kuminga and Matas Buzelis, have chosen that guaranteed-salary route for their required gap year between high school graduation and the NBA Draft.

In this span, no college has landed more recruits holding Blue Devil offers than that. Florida State, Michigan, and Tennessee are the only three that have matched G League Ignite’s count with two; interestingly, Kentucky and UNC have snagged only one Prize apiece from the 2020-23 Duke basketball offer sheets.

