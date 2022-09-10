“The most interesting thing about LIV Golf is..”

Rory McIlroy was clear in his intentions. The Northern Irish do not support LIV Golfers, especially not their arrival in Wentworth. Some of them are his teammates on the Ryder Cup team; Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, and Bernd Wiesberger.

McIlroy talked about the chance that the relationship with them would remain the same; “I have no idea. I wouldn’t say I’ve got much of a relationship with them at the minute. They are here and are playing the golf tournament.

My opinion is they shouldn’t be, but again that’s just my opinion. But if you’re just talking about the Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team. They’ve played in probably a combined 25, 30 Ryder Cups, whatever it is.

The Hojgaards (Rasmus and Nicolai), Bobby Mac (Robert MacIntyre), Whoever else is coming up – they are the future of the Ryder Cup team. That’s what we should be thinking about and talking about.” – they said for skysports.

Rory McIlroy is a ‘soap opera’

McIlroy believes that the ‘soap opera’ related to LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has caused a lot of attention from those who follow golf, but also from those who are not big fans of this sport.

“It’s incredibly divisive and does it bring more eyeballs on to golf? Probably, because people are interested in the soap opera of it all, but that’s not golf. The most interesting thing about LIV is the rumors and who is going and who is not going.

It’s not the golf right now. It might be at some stage, but right now it’s the rumor mill that’s fueling it. So when you come back here and you play DP World Tour or PGA Tour, you’re watching the golf and you’re watching who is going to win tournaments and have context and mean something.

That’s why I’m speaking up.” It seems that the focus has gone completely the other way, but we have no doubt that these things will disappear.