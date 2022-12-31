The most important goal for the Tottenham Hotspur transfer window

With the transfer window set to open, Tottenham Hotspur should value one target and goal above all others in the January market.

Tottenham Hotspur has several needs heading into the transfer market, with question marks at multiple positions. However, one goal is more important than targeting any position, which is finding someone who will contribute immediately and impact the first team.

Since joining Tottenham, Director of Football Fabio Paratici has brought 14 new players to N17. Of the 14, five have contributed regularly to Tottenham, if you include Ivan Perisic and Emerson Royal, neither of which has lived up to expectations.

Only Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Dejan Kulusevski have impacted the club, making Spurs a markedly better team. This means roughly only one in every three or even four players signed in the last two years have positively impacted the first team on the pitch. That percentage of success (~30%) is not good enough, and Spurs need a homerun this January.

Tottenham needs another January transfer window Wonder

Although the two Summers have been underwhelming for Paratici, last January was undoubtedly a success. Bentancur and Kulusevski are game-changers and are a significant reason why Spurs are in the Champions League now. Tottenham now needs another January like that one, where at least one, but ideally two, impact players will arrive.

Several positions need to be addressed, with upgrades needed at center-back and right wing-back the most obvious. Nevertheless, suppose Tottenham can get a game-changing attacking midfielder or a reliable rotational replacement/alternative for Dejan Kulusevski. In that case, the team may be better off in the long run.

We would be wise as fans to look back to last January when at the end of the window, there was a lot of disappointment going around with Tottenham Hotspur. Linked with numerous names of note, Spurs signed two Juventus ‘rejects’ from left field. It felt like desperation at the time, and even Conte was quoted as commenting about the number of arrivals.

However, now looking back almost a year later in hindsight, we know the success and value of Lolo and Deki for this team and can only hope for a repeat this January.