The most impactful departures of Auburn football’s 2021 class

The 2021 recruiting class was a Vital one to get things off on the right foot for then-recently announced head Coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn signed a total of 18 players in that class and finished with an overall class ranking of No. 18 as well.

Notable signees during this cycle were former Tennessee commit Dylan Brooks, a four-star edge – Lee Hunter and Ahmari Harvey were also four-star recruits.

The transfers out of this class began early, as wide receiver Hal Presley left Auburn just six months after signing with the team. Since then, there have been a total of 11 departures, leaving less than half of the class on the roster. Here are the top five most impactful transfers from the 2021 cycle:

