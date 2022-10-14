We’re in the golden era of sports cards, with some being sold for millions of dollars. Although not as hot a property as some baseball cards, there’s a big market for the basketball stuff too. Per our research, there have been at least 26 sales of NBA cards worth seven figures.

Most of them involved Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry. One featuring the Warriors superstar actually tops the list of the most expensive sales ever.

The 2003-04 Upper Deck LeBron James Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph is the card sold most times in our list with 12. Other players that Collectors are investing in are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. The trading card industry is Booming and still growing, and we’re sure there will be new record sales soon.

For now, this is the all-time ranking: