The most expensive sales ever
We’re in the golden era of sports cards, with some being sold for millions of dollars. Although not as hot a property as some baseball cards, there’s a big market for the basketball stuff too. Per our research, there have been at least 26 sales of NBA cards worth seven figures.
Most of them involved Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry. One featuring the Warriors superstar actually tops the list of the most expensive sales ever.
The 2003-04 Upper Deck LeBron James Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph is the card sold most times in our list with 12. Other players that Collectors are investing in are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. The trading card industry is Booming and still growing, and we’re sure there will be new record sales soon.
For now, this is the all-time ranking:
Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: PSA NM-MT 8 / Auto 10
Date of sale: July 6, 2021
Auction house: Private sale
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 7/23
Grade: BGS MT 9
Date of sale: April 26, 2021
Auction house: PWCC Marketplace
Card: 2018 Panini National Treasures 1 of 1 Logoman Autograph
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: Authentic
Date of sale: February 28, 2021
Auction house: Private sale
Card: 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs
Serial number: 6/23
Grade: BGS NM-MT 8
Date of sale: October 11, 2021
Auction house: Private sale
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 23/99
Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5
Date of sale: October 24, 2021
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Patch
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: Authentic
Date of sale: June 26, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 12/23
Grade: BGS NM MT+ 8.5
Date of sale: June 26, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 57/99
Grade: BGS NM MT+ 9
Date of sale: August 29, 2021
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems – Green
Serial number: 4/100
Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5
Date of sale: February 22, 2022
Auction house: Private sale
Card: 2013-14 Panini National Treasures Logoman Patch Autograph
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: BGS MT 9
Date of sale: September 20, 2020
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 14/23
Grade: BGS GEM MINT 9.5/BGS 10
Date of sale: July 19, 2020
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Rookie Card
Serial number: Not numbered
Grade: BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10
Date of sale: March 6, 2021
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2006-07 Upper Deck Exquisite All-NBA Access Triple Logoman
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: Authentic
Date of sale: August 7, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 30/99
Grade: PSA NM-MT+ 8.5/10
Date of sale: January 8, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 32/99
Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10
Date of sale: March 6, 2021
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs
Serial number: 8/23
Grade: PSA NM 7 / Car 8
Date of sale: February 4, 2021
Auction house: Heritage Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 17/99
Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10
Date of sale: January 8, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2004-05 Upper Deck Ultimate Signatures Logos #USL-LJ Signed Logoman Card
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: PSA Authentic / Auto 10
Date of sale: March 6, 2021
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 78/99
Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 9
Date of sale: July 28, 2022
Auction house: PWCC Marketplace
Card: 2003 Topps Chrome
Serial number: Not numbered.
Grade: BGS GM-MT 10
Date of sale: August 5, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2013-14 Panini Prizm “Prizms Black Mosaic” #290
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: BGS GM-MT 9.5
Date of sale: December 12, 2020
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 19/99
Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10
Date of sale: January 8, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures “Century Platinum” Rookie Patch Autograph
Serial number: 4/5
Grade: PSA MINT 9, Auto 10
Date of sale: August 6, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 36/99
Grade: BGS MINT 9/BGS 10
Date of sale: April 30, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2012-13 Panini National Treasures #151 NBA Logoman Rookie Patch Autographs
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: BGS MT 9/10
Date of sale: January 30, 2021
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 1986 Upper Deck signed Fleer #57 Rookie Card
Serial number: 21/23
Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5 / Auto 9
Date of sale: June 14, 2022
Auction house: Christie’s
Card: 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs
Serial number: 9/23
Grade: BGS NM-MT 7
Date of sale: August 7, 2022
Auction house: Private sale
Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures “Century Platinum” Rookie Patch Autograph
Serial number: 3/5
Grade: BGS GM-MT 9.5/10
Date of sale: January 30, 2021
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78
Serial number: 72/99
Grade: BGS MINT 8 / Auto 9
Date of sale: March 12, 2022
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
Card: 2002-03 Upper Deck Autograph Logoman
Serial number: 1/1
Grade: BGS MT 9 / Auto 10
Date of sale: October 24, 2021
Auction house: Goldin Auctions
