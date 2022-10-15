The most expensive NBA trading card sales ever

We’re in the golden era of sports cards, with some being sold for millions of dollars. Although not as hot a property as some baseball cards, there’s a big market for the basketball stuff too. Per our research, there have been at least 26 sales of NBA cards worth seven figures.

Most of them involved Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry. One featuring the Warriors superstar actually tops the list of the most expensive sales ever.

The 2003-04 Upper Deck LeBron James Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph is the card sold most times in our list with 12. Other players that Collectors are investing in are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. The trading card industry is Booming and still growing, and we’re sure there will be new record sales soon.

For now, this is the all-time ranking:

1. Stephen Curry: $5,900,000

Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: PSA NM-MT 8 / Auto 10

Date of sale: July 6, 2021

Auction house: Private sale

2. LeBron James: $5,200,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 7/23

Grade: BGS MT 9

Date of sale: April 26, 2021

Auction house: PWCC Marketplace

3. Luka Doncic: $4,600,000

Card: 2018 Panini National Treasures 1 of 1 Logoman Autograph

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: Authentic

Date of sale: February 28, 2021

Auction house: Private sale

4. Michael Jordan: $2,700,000

Card: 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs

Serial number: 6/23

Grade: BGS NM-MT 8

Date of sale: October 11, 2021

Auction house: Private sale

5. LeBron James: $2,460,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 23/99

Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5

Date of sale: October 24, 2021

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

6. LeBron James: $2,400,000

Card: 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Patch

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: Authentic

Date of sale: June 26, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

7. LeBron James: $2,100,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 12/23

Grade: BGS NM MT+ 8.5

Date of sale: June 26, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

8. LeBron James: $2,029,500

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 57/99

Grade: BGS NM MT+ 9

Date of sale: August 29, 2021

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

9. Kobe Bryant: $2,000,000

Card: 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems – Green

Serial number: 4/100

Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5

Date of sale: February 22, 2022

Auction house: Private sale

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: $1,857,300

Card: 2013-14 Panini National Treasures Logoman Patch Autograph

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: BGS MT 9

Date of sale: September 20, 2020

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

11. LeBron James: $1,845,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 14/23

Grade: BGS GEM MINT 9.5/BGS 10

Date of sale: July 19, 2020

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

12. Kobe Bryant: $1,795,800

Card: 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Rookie Card

Serial number: Not numbered

Grade: BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10

Date of sale: March 6, 2021

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

13. LeBron James / Michael Jordan / Kobe Bryant: $1,680,000

Card: 2006-07 Upper Deck Exquisite All-NBA Access Triple Logoman

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: Authentic

Date of sale: August 7, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

14. LeBron James: $1,572,000

LeBron James trading card 2003 30/99

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 30/99

Grade: PSA NM-MT+ 8.5/10

Date of sale: January 8, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

15. LeBron James: $1,537,500

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 32/99

Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10

Date of sale: March 6, 2021

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

16. Michael Jordan: $1,440,000

Card: 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs

Serial number: 8/23

Grade: PSA NM 7 / Car 8

Date of sale: February 4, 2021

Auction house: Heritage Auctions

17. LeBron James: $1,392,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 17/99

Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10

Date of sale: January 8, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

18. LeBron James: $1,291,500

Card: 2004-05 Upper Deck Ultimate Signatures Logos #USL-LJ Signed Logoman Card

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: PSA Authentic / Auto 10

Date of sale: March 6, 2021

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

19. LeBron James: $1,200,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 78/99

Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 9

Date of sale: July 28, 2022

Auction house: PWCC Marketplace

19. LeBron James: $1,200,000

Card: 2003 Topps Chrome

Serial number: Not numbered.

Grade: BGS GM-MT 10

Date of sale: August 5, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

21. Giannis Antetokounmpo: $1,140,000

Card: 2013-14 Panini Prizm “Prizms Black Mosaic” #290

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: BGS GM-MT 9.5

Date of sale: December 12, 2020

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

22. LeBron James: $1,092,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 19/99

Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/10

Date of sale: January 8, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

23. Stephen Curry: $1,080,000

Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures “Century Platinum” Rookie Patch Autograph

Serial number: 4/5

Grade: PSA MINT 9, Auto 10

Date of sale: August 6, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

24. LeBron James: $1,062,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 36/99

Grade: BGS MINT 9/BGS 10

Date of sale: April 30, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

25. Anthony Davis: $1,020,000

Card: 2012-13 Panini National Treasures #151 NBA Logoman Rookie Patch Autographs

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: BGS MT 9/10

Date of sale: January 30, 2021

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

26. Michael Jordan: $1,008,000

Card: 1986 Upper Deck signed Fleer #57 Rookie Card

Serial number: 21/23

Grade: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5 / Auto 9

Date of sale: June 14, 2022

Auction house: Christie’s

27. Michael Jordan: $990,000

Card: 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs

Serial number: 9/23

Grade: BGS NM-MT 7

Date of sale: August 7, 2022

Auction house: Private sale

28. Stephen Curry: $960,000

Card: 2009-10 Panini National Treasures “Century Platinum” Rookie Patch Autograph

Serial number: 3/5

Grade: BGS GM-MT 9.5/10

Date of sale: January 30, 2021

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

28. LeBron James: $960,000

Card: 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autographs #78

Serial number: 72/99

Grade: BGS MINT 8 / Auto 9

Date of sale: March 12, 2022

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

30. Kobe Bryant: $922,500

Card: 2002-03 Upper Deck Autograph Logoman

Serial number: 1/1

Grade: BGS MT 9 / Auto 10

Date of sale: October 24, 2021

Auction house: Goldin Auctions

