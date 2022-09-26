The most epic and luxurious basketball courts in the planet

What are the most epic and luxurious basketball courts to be found across the planet? There are some truly shocking glimpses as beautiful as they can be.

The basketball court is the surface on which the game takes place, rectangular in shape.

The Flooring is generally made of wood for indoor systems and concrete or asphalt for outdoor ones. The baskets are mounted on the short sides of the court. In the United States, in both the NBA and the NCAA, larger fields are used and the other lines are also drawn differently.

In the FIBA ​​context, small fields can be used in the youth categories or in smaller competitions. In a playing field there are two baskets, fixed perpendicularly to backboards, called mirrors, made of wood, plastic or glass, located in the center of the short sides of the field, facing each other.

The diameter of the ring must measure 45 cm and be placed at a height of 3.05 m from the ground. Two baskets, supported by the backboards and a special system, are 1.20 m from the baseline. The regulatory dimensions of each board are: 105 cm in height, 180 cm in length and 5 cm in width.

They are made of transparent material, tempered safety glass or plastic material; other materials must be painted white. The scoreboards placed on the supports are external to the lines of the playing field: they can be hooked to the wall of smaller systems by means of iron scaffolding.

The back of the backboards and the structure are not part of the court: if they are hit by the ball, it is declared out. The net hanging from the basket is usually made of a synthetic material such as nylon, but it can also be cotton.

The nets of the playgrounds are instead thicker in steel, to prevent them from being cut and stolen. The basket is a structure consisting of a metal ring placed horizontally to which a net left hanging is attached along the perimeter.

Here are the images of the most Spectacular basketball courts on the planet. The photos were taken by a drone for Hypecourts, Instagram profile from the street style site Hypebeast