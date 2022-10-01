The Morris Performing Arts Center is back open to the public with an all-new interior

SOUTH BEND, Ind.– City leaders drew back the curtain Thursday, showing off renovations to the Morris Performing Arts Center.

In an announcement, it was revealed the Neverending Encore Campaign, the fundraiser for the venue’s improvements, reached $24 million out of its $30 million goal.

City leaders gave the interior of the theater a much-needed facelift, causing it to go dark for 90 days. But now, it’s back open.

“We’re celebrating 100 years of the Morris Performing Art Center,” said Aaron Perri, the executive director of venues, Parks & arts for the city of south bend. “We’re reopening this weekend with a whole new interior. It’ll be an upgraded experience for people to enjoy the theater.”

“I’m just more excited than anything to welcome people back to the theater that’s been dark for the past three months,” Perri continued.

Thursday, city leaders showed off all the work put into the theater over the last 90 days.

The theater has all-new, wider, seating, including VIP loge seats in the back of the auditorium.

Plus, there are fresh concrete floors.

The historic main lobby got some paint Retouches and advanced, smarter metal detectors.

Volunteer Jim Rahilly has worked over 600 shows at the theater. They said the renovations are a welcome gift.

“Being 100 years old, I’m close to that myself, so I know some kind of things have to be changed over,” Rahilly said.

But so much more is in store— like new lighting and sound systems, a new plaza out front, Improvements to the theater facade and even a building expansion.

“There’s nothing like a show night at the Morris,” Perri said. “That energy when we open these doors is going to be palpable.”