The Month Ahead At Prep: January – PrepVolleyball.com | Club Volleyball | High School Volleyball

The new year is coming and it’s time to lay out what the month ahead entails. As we pivot into club season, we’re starting things off with a little fireworks!

We’re starting off January with the latest update to our Top 150 Player Rankings, beginning is Monday January 2 with the class of 2026. Each following Monday this month we will release the next class, including 2025 on Monday January 9, The Class of 2024 is Monday January 16and 2023 is Monday January 23.

We’re also gearing up our National Club Rankings. The Power 30 Club Rankings will be released every Tuesdaybeginning is January 10 with the 18’s age group, and finishing with the 14’s age group. The return of the Power 30 also means the return of Inside The Power 30our inside look at some of the major events and matches that impact the monthly rankings in each age group.

Of course, our travel schedule for 2023 begins again in January as well, with the Windy City Qualifier, Florida Festand this year’s newest addition, one we’ve been very excited to be covering, Central Zones! We’ll be Publishing live in-person coverage, Starsand an All-Tournament Team for each event, as well as some retrospective lists of players who impressed over the span of the entire tournament.

We’ll also have some classic Club Dishesas well as some short listicles including Names To Know for the upcoming club campaign sprinkled in as well.

Weekly Commitment Updatesour College Needs List and Classifiedsand monthly Rolling Recruiting Class Rankings will continue throughout the club season too!

We’re excited to kick off the Club season and we can’t wait to see all the Talented teams and players out on the court! See you soon!











