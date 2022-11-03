The moment that changed PSG’s season? Champions League winners and Losers after Benfica pip Messi, Mbappe, Neymar & co to top spot

It’s been an excellent few days for Portuguese football, because it wasn’t just Benfica who went through as group winners. Porto also did so by beating Atletico Madrid at the Dragao.

Consequently, there was plenty of talk of the relative strength of the Primeira Liga and La Liga, the latter of which will only have one representative in the last 16 for the first time since 1998-99.

Barcelona’s elimination rightly dominated the Headlines last week given their summer spending spree, but they at least stumbled into the Europa League.

Atletico couldn’t even manage that, with Diego Simeone’s side finishing rock bottom of a group that, as well as Porto, also contained Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen.

Some may feel that missing out on the Europa League is a blessing, but it’s a tournament that’s been very, very good to Atleti. Indeed, the financial implications of having no knockout games in continental competition are grim. Atleti may well now be forced to sell a top player.

Simeone would probably be happy to let Joao Felix leave at this stage. As the club’s most valuable asset, his sale would at least raise some funds for a rebuild. But they won’t get anything like what they paid for him, meaning it will be difficult to fund the overhaul that Simeone’s Squad so desperately needs.

It’s hard to know where Atleti go from here. The attempt to embrace a more ambitious approach, on the field and in the transfer market, did not pay off, and arguably resulted in Simeone becoming even more stubborn from a tactical perspective.

The worrying thing is, though, that Atleti are no longer very good at what they were once renowned for: defending. They didn’t keep a single clean sheet in this year’s group stage and conceded nine goals – more than any previous campaign under Simeone.

The Argentine has worked wonders during his 11 years at the helm but there is a growing fear that Atleti and Simeone, one of the game’s great love affairs, may no longer be right for one another…