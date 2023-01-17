The MLK Basketball Classic wraps up at the Burton Complex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – Monday marked the final day of the Hamilton Christian MLK Classic. The event welcomed in 51 total teams from all around the state of Louisiana, and over 3 days the classic Hosted 30 games. Here are all the scores updates from all 3 days of action.

DAY 1:

  • Anacoco: 55 Opelousas: 20 – Girls
  • Anacoco: 46 Beau Chene: 41 – Boys
  • Rosepine: 56 JS Clark 35 – Girls
  • North Central: 67 Fairview: 63 – Boys
  • Oak Hill: 56 St. Louis: 53 – Girls
  • Ponchatoula: 79 Fairview: 74 – Girls
  • Holden: 62 Grand Lake: 36 – Boys
  • LCA: 56 Calvary: 54 – Boys
  • Hamilton: 42 Ville Platte 27 – Girls
  • LCA: 65 Northwood: 31 – Girls
  • Ville Platte: 48 Hamilton: 45 – Boys

DAY 2:

  • Carencro: 43 Carroll: 29 – Girls
  • Oakdale: 57 JS Clark: 47 – Boys
  • Scotlandville: 58 Northwood: 50 – Girls
  • East Feliciana: 55 Alexandria: 43 – Boys
  • Southwood: 61 Avoyelles Ch: 53 – Boys
  • Evangel: 54 East Ascension: 35 – Boys
  • Wossman: 49 Ponchatoula: 48 – Girls
  • Wossman: 55 Ponchatoula: 47 – Boys
  • Barbe: 66 Northside: 48 – Girls
  • North Central: 63 Rayville: 56 – Boys

DAY 3:

  • Bell City: 44 Oakdale: 34 – Girls
  • ESA: 40 Oakdale: 73 – Boys
  • Fairview: 77 Scotlandville: 51 – Girls
  • LaGrange: 79 Fairview: 67 – Boys
  • Lafayette: 79 Oak Hill: 55 – Girls
  • Hathaway: 79 Northside: 42 – Girls
  • Acadiana: 33 LaGrange: 57 – Girls
  • Iowa: 52 New Iberia: 57 – Boys
  • LCCP: 49 Franklin: 64 – Girls

