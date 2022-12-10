‘The Mission:’ Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014’s Walter Jones

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is ready for the 2022 NFL season, and the newest Episode of “The Mission” is now available.

Throughout the ’22 NFL season, the vision of “The Mission” podcast is to connect viewers and listeners with Hall of Famers, to help break down some of the league’s prime-time matchups, historical matchups and current news storylines, and to learn about the treasured life Lessons the game of football has taught these gridiron warriors.

To help look ahead to Week 14 of the NFL schedule, joining “The Mission” this week is Seattle Seahawks Legend WALTER JONES, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2014.

The former Florida State Seminole earned the starting left tackle job during his rookie training camp. Later that season, he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in October.

Also, during his rookie season, Jones provided the blindside protection for the Hall of Fame quarterback WARREN MOON as the Seahawks topped the NFL in total passing yards with 3,678.

Jones’ level of play continued to escalate, and in 2001 he was recognized with his first selection as a first-team All-Pro. Jones would earn first- or second-team All-Pro honors five more times, in 2002 and 2004-08.

Watch and listen as Jones breaks down his six top-ranked left tackles of all-time and so much more!

