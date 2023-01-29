‘The Mission’: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2008’s Andre Tippett

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is ready for the 2022 NFL Conference Championship games, and the newest Episode of “The Mission” is now available.

Throughout the ’22 NFL season, the vision of ‘The Mission’ podcast is to connect viewers and listeners with Hall of Famers, to help break down some of the league’s primetime matchups, historical matchups and current news storylines, and to learn about the treasured life lessons the game of football has taught these gridiron warriors.

To help look ahead to the AFC/NFC Championship games, joining ‘The Mission’ is New England Patriots Legend ANDRE TIPPETT, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2008.

Considered one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, Tippett spent his entire 12-year career donning the Patriots’ historic red jersey.

A strong-side linebacker who excelled at rushing the passer, Tippett set the record for most sacks over a two-year period with 35 in the 1984 and 1985 seasons and holds the franchise record for career sacks with 100.

In 1985, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the AFC Champion Patriots.

A certified seventh-degree black belt in Uechi-ryu karate, Tippett has studied martial arts for more than four decades.

Since his retirement, Tippett has worked for the Patriots and currently serves as the team’s Executive Director of Community Affairs.

Listen as Tippett shares his thoughts on being voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1999 and so much more!

Click here or watch below for the full podcast.