The Mission: Isaac Bruce helps preview the 2022 NFL season

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is ready for the 2022 NFL season, and the newest Episode of “THE MISSION” is now available.

Throughout the ’22 NFL season, the vision of The Mission podcast is to connect viewers and listeners with Hall of Famers to help break down some of the league’s primetime matchups, historical matchups and current news storylines, and to learn about the treasured life Lessons the game of football has taught these gridiron warriors.

To help kick off the football season with The Mission is a former St. Louis Rams Legend Isaac Brucea member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class of 2020.

Over the course of Bruce’s 16 seasons in the NFL, he was considered one of the best route-runners, a highly intelligent player with great hands and an overall threat to his opponents.

During the podcast, Bruce, who ranks fifth all time in receiving yards (15,208), shared his passion for his Los Angeles Rams and broke down some of the top receivers in today’s game that he says fans should keep an eye on this season.

“I live in South Florida, and I really want to see what the Miami Dolphins are doing this season,” Bruce said. “They got a huge weapon this off-season in Tyreek Hilland I want to see how well they mesh and how Tua Tagovailoa leads this offense.”

You can watch the full episode below.