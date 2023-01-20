‘The Missing Piece’ to Your Golf Game?

Shot Scope⁠—a leader in shot tracking and data analysis—has a relentless commitment to developing a feature-packed shot tracking system without requiring subscription and unlock fees. And with the PGA Show this week, Shot Scope has unveiled its newest feature: Shot Scope Academy.

A first-of-its-kind game tracking system, Shot Scope Academy is designed specifically for PGA Professionals, golf coaches, and teachers to connect with their golfers, and uses advanced technology to establish Unlimited connectivity between instructors and Golfers to track and analyze their performance “on the course.”

As part of the launch of Shot Scope Academy, Shot Scope is also announcing new partnerships with the Middle Atlantic PGA & Southern California PGA Sections, which establish immediate integration with thousands of PGA Professionals on both the east and west coast of the US

The Shot Scope Academy system allows any type of instructor, from Amateur teachers to Collegiate coaches, to track the Performance of a golfer using the Company’s V3 Smart Watch or PRO LX+ Rangefinder models during a round of golf anywhere in the world. Following the round, all data captured from tee to green is seamlessly uploaded, where the instructor can view and analyze the round and, in turn, instantly send game improvement recommendations or lesson plans. This enables an instructor to see first-hand the results of every shot hit on each hole during the round, including the club used, end location of the shot, and the hole score. In fact, Shot Scope creates in-depth teaching Insights with access to 100+ statistics, including Strokes Gained and Handicap Benchmarking. This allows for truly structured lesson plans based on direct “on course” performance strengths and weaknesses.

Imagine telling your Coach you’re going to play a few practice rounds before an important tournament, qualifier, etc., and your Coach can witness live where you’re dropping shots or inviting Mistakes and, more importantly, inform you instantly what should be worked on to help you play better.

PGA Professionals, coaches, and teachers who are interested in signing up for Shot Scope Academy can visit www.shotscope.com/coaching/academy.

Gavin Dear, Chief Commercial Officer, Shot Scope, said:

“Aside from an actual playing lesson, never before in the game of golf have PGA Professionals, coaches and teachers had the opportunity to truly connect with Golfers and their performance out on the course, until now… Shot Scope Academy captures game performance so the instructor can better analyze the golf swing. It offers an unprecedented tether between instructor and golfer to track their performance by capturing every shot hit on the course, allowing the instructor to identify any common Misses or Trends in the golfer’s game and focus on the areas needed to take their game to the next level – whether that be swing changes or on course strategy.”

As part of Shot Scope Academy, which is a seamless and low-cost yet high-tech system that comes with NO subscription fees, instructors can supercharge their Lessons through an online Dashboard and create tailored practice and training strategies for Golfers based on their on-course performance data. They can connect with instant messaging and leave notes to highlight areas of excellence and improvement while setting realistic targets and achievable goals.

Add Dear:

“We are thrilled to establish immediate Shot Scope Academy partnerships with the Middle Atlantic and Southern California PGA Sections which connect us to a mass audience of PGA Professionals. We believe they will see tremendous value in putting a golfer’s personalized data front and center for quick and easy access to post-round evaluation of every shot and where it was hit on each hole.”

The debut of Shot Scope Academy comes on the heels of the Company’s 2022 launch of PRO LX+, a first-of-its-kind, 3-in-1 rangefinder system featuring GPS-powered distances and performance tracking. This is complemented by Shot Scope’s award-winning V3, the first and only GPS Smart Golf Watch to feature artificial intelligence, offering real-time on-course performance tracking capabilities and precise distance measuring for golfers.

Today, Shot Scope’s patented performance tracking products, which are conforming to Rule 4.3(a), including tournament golf, are used by hundreds of thousands of Golfers worldwide, recording over 250 million shots. This captured data shows that Amateur Golfers improve by four strokes thanks to the unique combination of accurate distance information and automatic performance tracking technology.

Dear went on to say:

“The Shot Scope Academy proprietary performance tracking system provides Unlimited connectivity with a golfer’s game, allowing for a new level of instruction programming from the range to the course, year-round and from anywhere in the world.”

Cover Image Via ShotScope