The Mishawaka girls basketball team is starting strong

Mishawaka girls basketball Coach Chadd Blasko has seen his team play well so far this season.

The third-year mentor knows that there is still plenty more in the tank for his Squad too.

The Cavemen are off to a 6-2 start thanks to a three-game winning streak. Mishawaka continues to build under Blasko, a former baseball star for the Cavemen.

“We’ve played really well,” said Blasko in a phone interview during a break for his team over the holiday. “That being said, the good thing is that we haven’t played to our full potential yet.

“We are winning games, but have not hit our full stride. We’re still trying to get all of our pieces playing to their full Capability together at the same time. That’s what we are working towards.”

