The Mishawaka girls basketball team is starting strong

Mishawaka girls basketball Coach Chadd Blasko has seen his team play well so far this season.

The third-year mentor knows that there is still plenty more in the tank for his Squad too.

The Cavemen are off to a 6-2 start thanks to a three-game winning streak. Mishawaka continues to build under Blasko, a former baseball star for the Cavemen.

“We’ve played really well,” said Blasko in a phone interview during a break for his team over the holiday. “That being said, the good thing is that we haven’t played to our full potential yet.

“We are winning games, but have not hit our full stride. We’re still trying to get all of our pieces playing to their full Capability together at the same time. That’s what we are working towards.”

Mishawaka has had some resurgence under Blasko’s guidance. The Cavemen were 1-22 the season before they took over. They then went 6-15 his first season before posting a 14-11 mark a season ago for the program’s first winning record in six years. Mishawaka also finished as Sectional runner-up to end the 2021-22 campaign, losing 51-44 to Plymouth in the title game.

“From day one, I’ve tried to instill confidence in these girls and I still do that with them day in and day out,” noted Blasko of his positive approach. “I’ve seen them believe and the expectations here change. Once you start winning and see it, the Mindset changes.

“These girls expect to win now when they step out on the court. They are competing, having fun and know what it took to get here.”

The Cavemen boast a sound defense, only allowing 36 points per game. They have a balanced offense, led by the trio of junior Asiah Shaffer and Seniors Katie Baumgartner and Jadyn Handley. Shaffer averages about 11 points per game, while Baumgartner is at eight points and leads in rebounding at over nine per game. Handley tossed in 22 points, including hitting six treys, in a 48-24 win over South Bend Trinity last week.

Blasko, who also played hoops at MHS, gives his players all the credit for the success.

“I’m not surprised by what they have done because they have bought into what we are trying to do here,” Blasko stated. “It’s also been about me buying into them too. That’s a very important part of this. They know that I care about them. They have also learned how to compete.”

“We had a great leader last year in Emma (Wendt). It’s tough being a leader, but I’m trying to help our players learn to lead. They are doing it collectively right now. But we are putting more ownership on our Seniors and is Thing.”

Mishawaka, which returned four starters this season, has lost to Marian and Chesterton. The Cavemen, who have three seniors in Baumgartner, Handley and Leah Dawson, will begin Northern Lakes Conference play at NorthWood Dec. 9.

Blasko knows there is plenty of room for his veteran team to get better.

“Our offense still needs to improve,” Blasko said. “We need to make sure we have good possessions and that means good passes. We also have to make sure that we do a good job rebounding because we don’t have a lot of size. That’s an area we have to focus in on too. “

Mishawaka finished 3-4 in the NLC last season after going 1-6 in Blasko’s first season.

“Northridge and Warsaw, just like every year, are the teams to beat in the NLC,” said Blasko. “But I think that we can still improve in the NLC from last year. We just need everyone playing to their full capabilities for us.”

Panthers pass test as Jones, Reynolds dominate

Washington faced its biggest test of the young season to date Saturday night.

The top-ranked Panthers Aced it and showed again why they have to be the favorites to win the Class 4A state title.

Washington, led by the state’s best backcourt in Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds, pulled away late to down No. 3 and Defending 4A state Champion Noblesville 77-56 in the Sneakers 4 Santa tournament at Brownsburg.

The Panthers, who blitzed the postseason field to win the 3A title last season, closed the game with a big run to hand the Millers their first loss of the season. Noblesville was within 56-47 with six minutes to play before the Panthers used a 15-2 run to put another win on ice. Washington, ranked No. 15 nationally by ESPN, moved to 7-0, while Noblesville is 6-1.

Seniors Jones and Reynolds were simply superb in the win. Purdue Recruit Jones fired in 29 points, while Maryland bound Reynolds stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocked shots. The pair, two of four returning starters from a year ago, have to be Absolute Locks for the Indiana All-Star team and should be on the short list of Miss Basketball candidates across the state.

“Jones was amazing,” said Washington Coach Steve Reynolds Sunday via text. “She really let the game come to her. She executed the gameplan to a T.

“Amiyah stuffed the stat sheet and held Tippner (their best player) in check. We didn’t have rhythm all night. We lost Mo (Monique Mitchell) to an injury in the second quarter and had foul trouble with Kira (Reynolds) playing limited minutes in the first half.

“Our bench, especially Ariyah Wells and Ayanna Nicholson, were huge. They really did their roles well for us.”

Noblesville, which went 25-4 last season, was slated to return all of its players this season. Star senior guard Ashlynn Shade, a UConn Recruit and the favorite to win Miss Basketball 2023, transferred to La Lumiere in LaPorte County during the offseason. Shade, ranked sixth nationally in the Class of 2023, averaged 21 points and nine rebounds per game as a junior.

Washington, which leads the NIC at 4-0, is slated to host Elkhart in a girl/boy varsity doubleheader Tuesday night starting at 6 pm Elkhart is 3-0 on the girls’ side of the NIC.

Conference standings

Northern Indiana Conference (through Saturday games)

Washington 7-0 (4-0), Elkhart 5-3 (3-0), Marian 6-1 (3-1), Adams 4-2 (3-1), Bremen 3-4 (3-1), Penn 4-2 (2-1), New Prairie 6-3 (2-2), Glenn 3-6 (2-2), Saint Joseph 1-5 (1-3), Clay 2-6 (0-4 ), Jimtown 1-6 (0-4), Riley 1-6 (0-4).

Northern Lakes Conference (through Saturday games)

Wawasee 4-3 (1-0), Mishawaka 6-2 (0-0), Northridge 6-2 (0-0), Warsaw 4-2 (0-0), Goshen 3-2 (0-0), NorthWood 2-2 (0-0), Plymouth 3-4 (0-0), Concord 2-6 (0-1).

Other area teams

Fairfield 7-1 (1-0 NECC), Triton 6-1 (0-0 HNAC), LaVille 4-2 (0-0 HNAC), Michigan City 1-5 (0-1 DAC), LaPorte 0-7 ( 0-1 DAC), South Central 5-1.