The mind-boggling distance Rory Mcllroy hits each of his Clubs

Rory McIlroy has for years been one of the Longest drivers on the PGA Tour, but if you have ever wondered how far he hits his other clubs, now we know. The folks at TaylorMade recently posted a video of McIlroy working his way through seven Clubs in his bag, with distances included for each:

We don’t know the precise distances of his other six clubs, but by extrapolating from the seven we do know, we still can get a good estimate of his full bag:

Rory McIlroy’s stock yardages

Driver: 320 yards

3-wood: 297 yards*

5-wood: 275 yards

3-iron: 255 yards*

4-iron: 240 yards

5-iron: 225 yards*

6-iron: 210 yards

7-iron: 195 yards*

8-iron: 180 yards

9-iron: 165 yards*

46° pitching wedge: 150 yards

54° sand wedge: 125 yards*

58° lob wedge: 105 yards

*Approximate distances extrapolated from yardages Featured in video above.

Rory McIlroy’s 58 degree lob wedge Jonathan Wall

With such consistent distance gaps throughout his set, the one thing that stands out for McIlroy is the gapping he has between his wedges and the corresponding lofts. Most Golfers on the PGA Tour gap their wedges in 4-5° increments, but McIlroy has a full 8° between his 46° pitching wedge and 54° sand wedge.

The gap doesn’t seem to be causing any issues for McIlroy, and the extra effort put into his wedge game over the last couple of years seems to be working nicely — last season he ranked 5th on tour in Proximity for 125-150 yards, at 19′ 8″.

Another elite player with a big loft gap between his pitching wedge and sand wedge: Tiger Woods, who uses a 48° pitching wedge and a 56° sand wedge.

Rory McIlroy’s Clubs as of the 2022 Tour Championship

Drivers: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (Mitsubishi Diamana Kai’li White 80TX shaft), 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft), 19 degrees

irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9; Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (46SB, 54HB and 58SB degrees; Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast (SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour grip)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Golf Pride New Decade MultiCompound

