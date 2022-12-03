The Milwaukee Bucks Have Become the NBA’s Measuring Stick

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 02: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball … [+] against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images

Once upon a time, the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo measured themselves against the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks brought additional heat every time the two teams faced off and annoyed James with his extra-ness. My, how the tables have…turned.

Friday night’s Showdown on national television between the Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers Cemented Milwaukee’s spot at the top of the NBA food chain. The roles were reversed as the big time Lakers—winners of six of their last eight coming into the game—were ultra-hyped for their matchup with the two-time MVP and 2021 NBA champions.

The Lakers used the game as a measuring stick to validate the progress they’ve made since the start of the season.

They started very slowly with a 2-10 record and a panicked fanbase. Social media and NBA analysts alike were discussing their downfall and whether they should blow the team up. Entering the game on a hot streak, they improved their focus and increased their energy level against one of the league’s best teams.

Since Mike Budenholzer arrived in Milwaukee five years ago, the Bucks have been legitimate title contenders. He’s not only unlocked Antetokounmpo’s greatness, but maximized the talent around him as well. They may not have the most talented roster, but they have the best-fitting group of players. It’s resulted in several deep postseason runs and another one on the horizon.

Still, after half a decade of being at the top, it’s Odd to see one of the GOAT’s

GOAT

of basketball take them so seriously. For Milwaukee, this was just another Matchup on the schedule. For Los Angeles, this was a contest they had circled for several reasons.

The Lakers played like a team possessed. They finished the game making 53.6 percent of their shots and a whopping 42.3 percent of their Threes (they’ve only made 32.8 percent of their Threes on the season, ranking 26th in the NBA). Anthony Davis had the best game of his season, finishing with 44 points (18-for-27 from the field), 10 rebounds and 4 assists. James poured in 28 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists.

Heck, even Russell Westbrook understood the importance of the game. He played his new role off the bench to perfection, not forcing shots, but feeding his teammates. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting, 7 rebounds and 11 assists.

Afterwards, Davis and company talked about how he and Giannis bring the best out of each other (it’s probably more like Antetokounmpo brings the best out of Davis). The NBA media is going wild about the Lakers being back and being legitimate contenders again.

That’s the wild part. An early December game suddenly means a lot to the big, bad Lakers and their trio of future Hall of Famers. For Milwaukee, win or lose—this was just another game. There aren’t any season-altering takeaways to be made or validation of the progress they’ve made. There’s no predicting future success based on one measly matchup with a middling team.

All of that isn’t to hate on the Lakers. It’s to appreciate how far the Bucks have come.

They are the measuring stick for the rest of the NBA. Every night is another team’s big game. For the Bucks, they are focused on themselves and getting better every single day.

At one point, you went out to play with your friends for the final time and nobody knew it. We are officially in the good ‘ol days of Bucks’ basketball. Let’s take a second to appreciate the Greatness we are witnessing. Even after a loss.