The Midland High and Gladwin volleyball teams won titles at their respective tournaments on Saturday

Olivia McMath had 56 assists and Grace Schloop had 35 digs as the Midland High volleyball team won the silver bracket at the Oiler Invite at Mount Pleasant High School on Saturday. Also for the Chemics, McMath had 22 digs, 10 kills and five aces; Jenna Rekeweg had 21 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs and five aces; Aly Hebert had 12 kills and five blocks; Morgan Stewart had 12 kills and three blocks; Nicole Giardina had 11 kills; Schloop had eight aces; Brigid O’Malley had 13 digs and Emma Buschlen had 12 digs. In pool play, Midland split with St. Johns 25-15, 12-25; lost to eventual gold bracket finalist Lansing Catholic 25-15, 25-8 and lost to gold bracket semifinalist McBain 25-14, 25-17. In the silver semifinals, the Chemics beat East Lansing 25-17, 25-12; and in the final, they beat Mason 25-15, 14-25, 15-9. Midland is 12-14-2 overall and will visit Flint Carman-Ainsworth on Thursday.

GLADWIN WINS CHIP HILLS VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Erin Breault had 54 kills and Delaney Reynolds had 53 assists on Saturday to help the Gladwin volleyball team win the 15-team Chippewa Hills tournament.

Also for the Flying G’s, Raegan Parrett had 36 kills and Lizzie Haines had 29 kills.

In pool play, Gladwin beat LeRoy Piner River 26-24, 25-23; tied with Saginaw Valley Lutheran 25-6, 19-25 and lost to Alma 25-19, 25-18.

The Flying G’s were then seeded eighth in bracket play and beat Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, the tournament’s top seed, 21-25, 26-24, 15-8. In the semifinal round, Gladwin beat Ithaca 19-25, 25-23, 15-3; and in the final, the G’s defeated Leland (ranked second in Division 4) 25-15, 25-19.

“We started to play closer to our full potential today, and that was really fun,” Gladwin Coach Tony Wetmore said.

Gladwin is now 24-8-1 and tied for first place in the Jack Pine Conference with Beaverton, which it will play on Wednesday.

MERIDIAN RUNNERS EXCEL AT SHEPHERD MEET

The Meridian cross country team ran several personal-best times on Saturday at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite.

For the girls, Lauren Brawt took 18th (20:43.1), Elizabeth Smith 23rd (21:04.4), Hope Fitzgibbon 93rd (24:11.8), Rileigh Smith 115th (25:57.7) and Kiley Braman 120th (26:34.8).

For the boys, Jonah Shephard took 13th (17:17.3), Tyler Heal 31st (17:52.0), and Drew LaFave, Eliot Noyes and Ethan Wetzel finished in a pack. LaFave was 52nd (18:32.0), Noyes 53rd (18:33.3) and Wetzel 54th (18:37.2).