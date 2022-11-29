The Michigan basketball signee has a huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison.

The future Wolverine had 12 points in each half of this game and connected on three 3-pointers as well.

Next up, they will look to improve to 2-0 on the season as they travel to Thurgood Marshall on Tuesday with a 7:30 pm tip-off time.

The sharp shooting 6-foot-2, 165-pounder was originally committed to Ohio State, but reopened his recruitment in September.

The Wolverines would go on to offer the Buckeye State standout in October and quickly got him up to campus on an official visit later on that month.

Washington picked the Maize and Blue over Dayton, Louisville, Virginia and Wake Forest. He officially signed with the Wolverine program earlier this month.

247Sports Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins wrote the following of Washington III:

He is a team-oriented, skilled two guard with a great basketball mentality. Wolverine fans will love him because of how he is a crowd pleaser in warmups with his bounce and a zone buster in games with his jumper.

The son of Dayton Women’s Assistant Coach George Washington II, Washington III plays at a great pace with a positive attitude and his shot selection is a clear indicator of his knack for making the right basketball play.

Washington also is capable of running an offense secondarily as he is strong with the ball in his hands although he is clearly more of a shooting guard than a true point guard at this time. On the defensive end, he has shown great discipline as his athleticism and strength will give him a chance to bring some value on that side of the floor. However, the best value he brings as a player is as a shooter.

Washington shoots the laces off the rock and is an option who cannot be helped off of in catch and shoot situations. He knows how to move without the ball and can drill the two dribble mid range pull up with regularity.

Washington sits as the No. 75 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 18 shooting guard in the Nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio for his class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

