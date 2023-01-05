The Miami Hurricanes new $100-million football complex has something for everyone … including a golf Simulator | This is the Loop

The University of Miami is a dying football program. As hard as that may be to believe for fans who grew up with the Dynasties of the late ’80s and early aughts, The U have been circling the drain for a while now. There have been false dawns and competitive blips, but the fact is this: They haven’t produced a Hesiman Winner since 1992, haven’t won a conference title since joining the ACC in 2004, have won just one Bowl game since 2008, and are coming off a 5-7 season in Mario Cristobal’s first year in charge, with attendance and interest plummeting to never-before-seen lows. In short, it’s Nebraska South.