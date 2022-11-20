The Miami Dolphins have the number one offense in the NFL right now

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 23: Head Coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins reacts during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins, bottom dwellers in most every NFL Offensive category over most of the last decade, now sit at the top of the league.

Miami is not leading the league in rushing, but they are in passing with 2,938 yards. The Kansas City Chiefs are 2nd with 2,825 followed by the Buccaneers and Bills.

Of those other three teams, the Bills and Chiefs both play this weekend so they will jump ahead of Miami barring a complete Offensive failure. The Chiefs only need a little over 100 yards passing to move ahead of Miami and the Bills need just under 300 yards. The Bucs are on their bye week as well.

If we look at the overall yardage totals, the Dolphins are leading there as well. Their 977 yards rushing is good enough to give them the edge. Miami has a total of 3,915 yards with the Bills 98 yards behind them. The Chiefs are 107 yards behind them. In 4th, the Packers are at 3,794 and that includes their yardage from Thursday night.

Miami’s offense has been exciting and unpredictable. The Offensive line is playing their best football in years, and of course Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle continue to dominate opposing defenses.

While Tua Tagovailoa is having a career year, it’s the Dolphins running game that has suddenly come to life that will make it easier on the offense. Defenses now have to account for more than Hill and Waddle and Jeff Wilson has been an incredible addition.

As the Dolphins take the weekend off, it is nice to see the team’s offense finally come alive. Dolphins fans haven’t enjoyed this kind of production since the era of Dan Marino and in many cases, there is an entire generation who never saw him play.

It’s a new era in Miami and Mike McDaniel has turned it into something special.