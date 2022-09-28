The Mexican soccer Federation takes the first step to remove Gerardo Martino from his position

Yon de Luisa and Gerardo Martino

September 28, 2022, 11:16 a.m

The Mexican soccer Federation led by Yon de Luisa is already considering the possibility of dismissing Gerardo Martino a few months before Qatar 2022. The Coach of the Mexican national team has simply not delivered the expected results and his commitment to the national team is being questioned.

In that sense, Yon de Luisa finally decided to see reality and opened his eyes to the recent controversy with Martino, when the Argentinean decided to leave the Tri’s training camp to watch the Argentinean national team. Now, after the last match against Colombia, the possibility of removing Martino is more possible than ever.

According to RECORD’s Francotirador report, Yon de Luisa has already understood Martino’s vision regarding his future and is far away from the Mexican national team. That is why the Mexican Federation has decided to remove him from various official events and cut his travel expenses to go and monitor European players.

Could Martino leave before Qatar?

The possibility of this happening is minimal, however, it is a fact according to the aforementioned source that the scenario could occur. If it were to happen, it would only be in the next few weeks, since there would be a period of time to try to make amendments before Qatar 2022.