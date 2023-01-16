The Mexican Football Federation has a deadline to hire the national team Coach

After the departure of Gerardo Martino from the bench of the Mexican National Team, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) is already working on finding the new manager who will take charge of the team leading up to the 2026 World Cup. So far, the national football body is contemplating several options and in the coming days it may make a decision.

According to information from TUDN and the Reporter Gibran Araige, the Federation hope to have a new Coach by the end of January or start of February as El Tri will return to activity in March when they play against Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League. It is worth mentioning that the FMF has asked coaches who seem to be top candidates to have already prepared a project for when the time comes.

Full screen Mexico’s 2022 World Cup campaign ended in disappointment as the side limped out of the Group Stage. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA AFP

Many potential Mexico Managers are on the list of the FMF

Over the last few weeks, technical director Miguel Herrera has been touted as the number one candidate to take command of the Mexican National Team, but at the moment they are simply just that: rumours. There is thought to be a list of potential coaches that the FMF has put in place and, although various candidates have been floated around, nothing has been confirmed.

At first it was rumored that Mexico would continue their journey in the Nations League with an interim manager, but the FMF hopes to have the Coach ahead of time. Since the Mexican National Team will be one of the hosts of the next World Cup, the Tricolor will not participate in the World Cup Qualifiers and will only have the Gold Cup as official tournaments as well as the Copa América in the event that the invitation to the event organized by CONMEBOL materializes.

Gerardo Martino won’t be fondly remembered

Gerardo Martino’s time as head coach of the Mexican National Team was not seen as a success: he was unable to make it past the group stage of the World Cup and lost the final of the Nations League and Gold Cup against the United States. Now, Mexico seeks to return to prominence and winning will be the best way to move forward.