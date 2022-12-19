The Meticulous Planning That Went Into The Raid: Redemption’s Martial Arts Mayhem

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Joe Taslim, who plays Jaka, said: “Everyone has to remain focused. One wrong move and you’re dead.” And it really was like that on the set of “The Raid.” The production simply didn’t have the time it needed to shoot everything, so as Evans put it in an interview with Den of Geek, the Actors and stunt performers basically got “beaten up relentlessly,” especially for the final fight scene — a two -on-one battle between Rama and Andi (Donny Alamsyah) against Yayan Ruhian’s Mad Dog. All of which seems slightly Odd when Evans and his team spent around three months carefully designing all the movie’s fights ahead of time.

The director revealed that he, Uwais, and Ruhian basically worked out all the fight choreography between themselves using “a bunch of crash mats and a Handycam.” Doing so allowed Evans to get a real sense of the weapons, locations, atmosphere and even how many opponents there would be for each fight. As he explained in the interview, he would come up with these ideas and then allow Uwais and Ruhian to fill in the gaps:

“They decide this elbow, this punch, this block, this kick. We work it out together, and find the way to give the scenes certain peaks and troughs. At the end of that three months, we create a video storyboard, and that video storyboard allows us to pre-visualize the entire fight, with every single shot as it would be in the finished film.”

Using the pre-vis, Evans could not only give his camera and lighting departments a version of the fights to work from, he could actually take the final footage and drop it into editing software alongside the pre-shot fight scenes to make sure the final result matched his plans perfectly.