The Mental Health Benefits Of Golf As You Age – Forbes Health

Playing golf is associated with improved physical health and mental well-being, and it potentially contributes to increased life expectancy, according to a Golf Science Journal study. Explore the various science-backed mental benefits of playing golf below.

Anxiety and Depression Relief

Exercise is a proven way to find relief from some mental and emotional problems. A 2017 review of studies in Maturitas: An International Journal of Midlife Health and Beyond showed that exercise alleviates anxiety, stress and depression symptoms.

“We know from several studies that even mild exercise like walking 30 minutes three times a week can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety,” says Sheenie Ambardar, MD, a Los Angeles-based psychiatrist who works with older adults. “In addition, being outside while playing golf exposes people to natural light, which helps maintain a regular circadian rhythm and aids in the production of serotonin, which in turn reduces symptoms of depression,” she says.

Golfers spend many hours outdoors—and time outside is a proven mood-booster, particularly for older adults, according to a study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. In fact, the researchers reported that older adults who spent at least 30 minutes outdoors each day were more likely to have fewer depressive symptoms than those who spent that time indoors.

Increased Social Interaction

“One of the reasons golf may be so popular among older adults is because of the social and psychological benefits it provides,” says Dr. Ambardar. “Being around other human beings in a friendly, fun, low-stakes environment has many mental health benefits.”

This benefit may be particularly strong for retired people who no longer have that guaranteed daily contact with others a workplace provides.

“As people get older, they tend to get more socially isolated, which can increase their chances for developing depression, anxiety and cognitive decline,” says Dr. Ambardar. “Golf provides a great avenue to combat these risks because it’s usually played around other people, thus offering a natural opportunity for camaraderie and human contact—which we know improves mental health.”

“It is a very social game,” adds Cooper. “If you’re looking to meet new people, it’s a great thing. You can shut down when you’re not having conversations with other people. But when you’re out there playing golf with other people, hearing their ideas, talking about your grandkids, you see other people have problems, too. You can sort of acknowledge that sometimes getting older is tough. We’re turning a page, not working as much, and it can be hard.”

Building Confidence

By starting or returning to golf slowly (and accepting your skill level), your confidence can grow. “Golf is a matter of understanding your balance and your athleticism,” says Cooper. “I try to get each student to be the best out of what they come with.”

And playing regularly, which can lead to improvement, also helps boost confidence. “For golf, doing it daily is better than weekly, and four times a week is better than once a week,” says Cooper. But be realistic in your expectations—”there is no accelerated course.” And don’t be afraid of doing something wrong, he says. It’s all part of the learning process.

Practicing Patience

Golfers must develop (to some degree) the quality of patience—with themselves, other people and the game (unlike tennis or pickleball, a round of golf moves at a slow pace). Cooper says many beginner players quit because they don’t think they’re improving quickly enough, and they miss that thrill of a breakthrough in their skill level.

“If you’re playing golf, you shouldn’t be in a hurry or expect instant satisfaction,” says Cooper. “You’re only going to go so fast.” Cooper adds that when he sees people who are agitated on the golf course, it’s most likely because they’ve brought worries from the outside world into the game. “I think there are a lot of things you can find out about yourself when you play golf. If you’re not patient, it’s a skill you’re going to have to develop,” he says.