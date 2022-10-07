The MENA Tour commissioner fires back as LIV Golf’s points quest continues

BANGKOK — The commissioner of the MENA Tour has pushed back on the Official World Golf Rankings and its decision that it will require “a review” of the tour’s application for world ranking points on behalf of LIV Golf.

David Swanson, the commissioner of the MENA Tour, announced Wednesday the integration of LIV Golf events in the schedule of the developmental tour, which has been in existence since 2011 and began receiving world ranking points in 2016.

“We have had various communications with OWGR since submitting our 2022/23 schedule, MENA Tour handbook, exemption criteria and our field ahead of our opening event of our new season which tees off today,” Spencer said in a statement released prior to the opening of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok event Friday morning at Stonehill.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button