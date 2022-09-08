The Meat Grinder CT HS Football Podcast (S5; E1): The Kickoff 2022 Episode
Pete and SPB break down the preseason top 10 and make their Picks on who will contend for the SIX state playoff divisions.
WELCOME BACK FOOTBALL!
We’ve missed you dearly.
As you can already tell if you’ve frequented this website for the past month — perhaps you’ve noticed a flurry of team-by-team previews, feature stories, and all sorts of other goodies — the Connecticut high school football season is, at last, upon us.
And so is the Meat Grinder, your Weekly podcast look at who’s who and what’s what throughout the season. Beginning right now until we hoist trophies December, we got you covered.
WEEK 1 SCHEDULE | 25 PLAYERS TO WATCH