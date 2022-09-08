The Meat Grinder CT HS Football Podcast (S5; E1): The Kickoff 2022 Episode

Pete and SPB break down the preseason top 10 and make their Picks on who will contend for the SIX state playoff divisions.

Sean Patrick Bowley, Pete Paguaga


The Meat Grinder, GameTimeCT's HS Football Podcast Returns for Year 5.

The Meat Grinder, GameTimeCT’s HS Football Podcast Returns for Year 5.

Sean Patrick Bowley / Hearst Connecticut Media


WELCOME BACK FOOTBALL!

We’ve missed you dearly.

As you can already tell if you’ve frequented this website for the past month — perhaps you’ve noticed a flurry of team-by-team previews, feature stories, and all sorts of other goodies — the Connecticut high school football season is, at last, upon us.

And so is the Meat Grinder, your Weekly podcast look at who’s who and what’s what throughout the season. Beginning right now until we hoist trophies December, we got you covered.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE | 25 PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this comprehensive, no-frills kickoff episode, hosts and reporter/editors Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley return for a fifth year to discuss what we’ve learned over the last three weeks of preseason, what to look for and what to expect in the days, weeks and months ahead.

We break down the Preseason Top 10 (Greenwich is No. 1), we discuss the ramifications and the reasons behind the decision to go from four to six playoff divisions, and then we attempt to break each of the league-sized divisions down to their component molecules and see if we can pick a few Champions 3 1/2 months from now.

And there’s so much, much more.

So join us, won’t you? And if it helps, be sure to read along with our copious amounts of preseason previews and features.

Welcome back football. Let’s get this season started.


Written By

Sean Patrick Bowley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button