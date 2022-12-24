The meaning of Memphis Grizzlies Christmas goes beyond Golden State

There are but two Memphis Grizzlies employees left who came here with the franchise from Vancouver 21 years ago, and John Pugliese remembers getting the city on board with the NBA was never the problem. They realized quickly that Memphis was ready to embrace major professional sports, despite the contentious community debate that preceded the Grizzlies’ arrival.

But once basketball began to thrive in Memphis, once Hubie Brown and Pau Gasol got the Grizzlies to the playoffs, once the Core Four took the team to the Western Conference Finals and grew the fan base exponentially, and even once the Grizzlies became the headliner of the NBA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, grabbing the attention of basketball fans outside Memphis proved more elusive.

“I think that is the culmination of what Christmas Day is,” said Pugliese, the team’s vice president of content, production and broadcast. “Every year, we’ve struggled to maintain a national Foothold throughout the year. But this team has connected not just within Memphis, but also on a national and global scale.”

There will be no more Meaningful participant in the NBA’s annual Christmas showcase (7 pm CT, ABC) than these Grizzlies, and it has nothing to do with the burgeoning rivalry between Memphis and Golden State that helped create the momentum for this moment.

The likely absence of Steph Curry due to injury, and the presence of a primetime NFL game this year, can’t take away from this feeling that Memphis is finally considered a marquee attraction by the NBA.

