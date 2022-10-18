The McMullen Sisters share a special bond on the court for Washburn volleyball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – The McMullen Sisters are a package deal.

“Us McMullen girls, we make an impact, everywhere we go,” Corinna said.

An impact that’s not going unnoticed. Sophie leads the team in aces, 2nd in the MIAA and is second on the team in digs. Corinna leads the ‘Bods in assists. But, the real dig here is that their relationship is stronger than ever.

“Whenever I’m struggling, the first person I look to is Sophie. She’s the easiest person to look at, give a little smile, a little I love you, a little hand shake, that’s all I need,” Corinna said.

Corinna is a freshman, Sophie played at Northwestern Missouri State for four years before transferring to Washburn to get her Masters degree in High Incidence Special Education.

With an extra year of Eligibility thanks to the COVID pandemic, head Coach Chris Herron approached her about playing with Corrina.

“After we got home, I said ‘Corinna, I have some news to tell you, and she’s like you’re not coming to Washburn and I was like it’s funny you say that because I actually talked to Coach and you took what like four days’? “I cried” (Corinna said) she cried for a while,” Sophie said.

Herron says their relationship is unique and he loves coaching them.

“Rene (Corinna) is a freshman and she smiles all the time and is so happy and just kind of runs around like a puppy, just like happy to be around and Sophie is a little more serious,” Herron said.

“When Sophie is in her serious mood, Rene (Corinna) will pat her on the back or on the butt and say Let’s go and Rene gets the same thing from Sophie,” Herron added.

Corinna says she was always the younger sister who wanted to do what her older sister did… and that’s still true.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now without Sophie being my role model. I was just in Nursing and I just changed my academic career so I’m following in Sophie’s footsteps yet again,” Corinna said with a smile.

Sophie says that the transition for Corinna from high school to college has certainly helped knowing they can hang out together.

But, Sophie knows she came to Washburn to win too.

“I think I’ve brought my competitive spirit here to Washburn and I was like we’re going to win, it’s not an option,” Sophie said.

Both Sisters say this experience has brought them closer and Corinna isn’t taking it for granted.

“This is a once and a lifetime chance, I’m never going to be able to play with her ever again,” Corinna said.

