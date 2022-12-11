‘The Match’ live updates: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

The seventh iteration of Capital One’s “The Match” is underway, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teaming up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for a 12-hole exhibition under the lights.

Woods is making his first competitive appearance since the British Open in July. Just last week, the five-time Masters Champion withdrew from the Hero World Challenge with a foot injury. “The Match” will provide each player with a cart—equipped with microphones and cameras—making the made-for-TV event feasible for Woods.

