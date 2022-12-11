‘The Match’ live updates: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

The seventh iteration of Capital One’s “The Match” is underway, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teaming up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for a 12-hole exhibition under the lights.

Woods is making his first competitive appearance since the British Open in July. Just last week, the five-time Masters Champion withdrew from the Hero World Challenge with a foot injury. “The Match” will provide each player with a cart—equipped with microphones and cameras—making the made-for-TV event feasible for Woods.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are making their debuts in “The Match,” while Justin Thomas returns for the first time as a competitor (he previously participated as a commentator).

Get all the live updates from Pelican Golf Club here:

Hole 6: Thomas’s Near Miss Means Another Push

All four players found Fairway on the 526-yard par-4, but Pelican Golf Club is a second shot golf course. Thomas and Spieth continued to put themselves in prime position with their approaches, while Woods and McIlroy lagged behind. Thomas stuck his iron shot to inside 8 feet, while Spieth hit it 20 feet. McIlroy missed the green, and Woods ended up a yard or so into the fringe.

The comment about the hole came just before Woods made his birdie attempt. TNT broadcaster Brian Anderson said, “Tiger gets a stroke here,” prompting Thomas to quickly chime in “Please don’t piss him off guys.”

Woods ultimately did not convert the long-range putt, but it barely missed—and the GOAT did not look happy about it. McIlroy then stepped up to his 12-foot par putt, only for Thomas and Spieth to say “that’s good” as he was standing over the ball. In a turn of events, Thomas missed his 7-footer for birdie. The pair remains 3 up.

Hole 5: Tiger and Rory Momentarily Stop The Bleeding

The “Hole In One Challenge” Unfortunately did not produce any aces, but it did give team Woods/McIlroy a push. Spieth, Thomas, and Woods couldn’t convert their birdie opportunities, leaving the stage open for McIlroy to get one back. The Irishman caught a nasty lip-out to leave his team down 3.

Announcer Charles Barkley summed up this moment in “The Match” perfectly, saying “We better make it to 12 holes because TNT has another 752 commercials to air.”

Hole 4: Thomas Makes Miraculous One-Club Par to Go 3 Up

Woods, McIlroy, Thomas, and Spieth really put the “challenge” into the “One-Club Challenge” on the 455-yard par-4 5th.

On the tee Spieth had honors for choice and took a 4-iron, JT took a 5-wood, Rory took a 3-iron and Tiger wouldn’t immediately say what he had.

Spieth missed the fairway, McIlroy landed in a divot, Thomas ended up on the right side of the fairway, and Tiger hit a sweeping snap hook on command.

From there, Chaos ensued. McIlroy chunked his 3-iron, forcing him to then Punch out of pine straw after his third shot stopped up against a golf cart. Spieth gave himself an opportunity for a 60-yard bump and ran to reach the green in three, as did Woods (after two more golf carts were moved out of his line). But Thomas’ hole was perhaps the most entertaining. After launching his approach over the green (again next to a golf cart!), Spieth and on-course commentator Kathryn Tappen helped lift a rope for Thomas to hit underneath. The shot was masterful—Thomas then clinched par by sinking a 6 footer with his wood, helping his team go 3 up.

Hole 3: JT & Jordan Go 2 Up

The third hole par 3 brought the first of several challenges, this one being a closest-to-the-pin competition. Spieth ran away with the win, sticking it to 15 feet and draining the left to right slider.

The highlight of the hole, however, was at its conclusion, when Thomas gave the group some flak for continuously forgetting to grab the pin. We knew there would be some noticeable differences without caddies present, but this issue was unforeseen.

Hole 2: JT Drains Birdie Putt to Go 1 Up

The second hole was not the foursome’s prettiest, with Woods and Thomas expressing frustration with their approach shots.

But a perfectly executed lag putt from Thomas cleaned it up. The two-time PGA Champion gave a shrug as he walked towards the hole, while Spieth exclaimed, “You hate to see it.”

Hole 1: JT, Tiger Tie With Birdies

The first hole of “The Match” did not disappoint, with all four players surrounding the green with bombed drives. On the tee we even got a Trevor Immelman jab from Spieth. “Sorry Trevor,” the three-time major Champion said after being announced as having a 5-0 Presidents Cup record (Immelman captained the 2022 President’s Cup International Team).

JT and Tiger both chipped their second shots close, getting up-and-down for birdie.

Spieth/JT Installed as Betting Favorites

The pre-Match odds on DraftKings have Tiger/Rory at +100 (even money) to win and Spieth/Thomas favored to win at -120.

It would seem unusual that the world No. 1 is part of the underdog team, but Tiger’s physical condition factors into the odds as well as the fact that Spieth/Thomas have had plenty of success as a team over the years.

Phil Chimes In

Phil Mickelson may not be involved with “The Match” franchise anymore due to his affiliation with LIV Golf, but he will be watching tonight. The man who had a major hand in the creation of the made-for-TV golf series tweeted his support of the event on Saturday evening.