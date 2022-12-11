The Match 2022 live golf updates, results, Highlights from Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth

Four of golf’s biggest stars will go head-to-head on Saturday at the 2022 edition of The Match.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth under the lights at Pelican Golf Club just outside of Tampa, Florida. Expect great golf, plenty of trash talk and some intense competition. It’s a well-known fact that none of these guys like to lose.

The Match will be exciting for golf fans in large part because it’s the first time we’ll be able to see Tiger Woods on the course since The Open Championship in July. They missed the cut in that event after finishing 9 over after two rounds.

He’ll partner up with four-time major Winner and current world No. 1 Rory McIlroy in a best ball format. Their opponents will be Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who have a combined five major championships under their belt.

Thomas and Spieth are the current betting favorites (-125) at BetMGM. However, Woods and McIlroy (+100) will no doubt give it all they’ve got to try and pull off the upset.

The Sporting News is tracking live highlights and scoring updates from The Match 2022. Follow along for all the key moments from the head-to-head golf battle.

The Match score

Woods-McIlroy Thomas-Spieth Hole 1, Par 4 -1 -1 Hole 2, Par 4 E -1 (1 up) Hole 3, Par 3 E -1 (2 up) Hole 4, Par 4 — — Hole 5, Par 4 — — Hole 6, Par 4 — — Hole 7, Par 5 — — Hole 8, Par 4 — — Hole 9, Par 3 — — Hole 10, Par 4 — — Hole 11, Par 4 — — Hole 12, Par 3 — —

The Match live updates, Highlights from the 2022 golf contest

(All times Eastern.)

7:58 p.m — McIlroy ended up in the pine straw, and now faces a daunting shot into the green made even more difficult by the fact he must use a 3-iron. He does pretty well to Punch it out near the green, but he’ll be hitting his 4th shot from there. Tiger punches his over the green, while Spieth hits his approach to about 20 feet to set up a birdie putt. Advantage Spieth and Thomas.

7:52 p.m — McIlroy caught a nasty break and found a divot on his tee shot. He tried to hit a Spectacular high cut over the trees (and spectators) but he chunked it and it ended up somewhere deep in the woods. Tiger and Jordan both hit it up safely short of the green, while Thomas airmailed the green.

7:44 p.m — Hole 4 is an interesting one — the “one club challenge.” Each player has to pick a single club to use all the way from tee to green. Spieth goes first using a 4-iron and slices it way right into the trees, then Thomas (using a 5-wood) hits the fairway and McIlroy stripes it down the middle with a 3-iron. Tiger mysteriously refused to say which club he was using, but he aimed about 50 yards right and slung a crazy draw into the adjacent fairway.

7:37 p.m — Spieth drains his putt for another birdie to take a 2 up lead! They’ve got all the momentum early.

7:32 p.m — Thomas and Spieth take the lead to hole No. 3, a par 3. Spieth hits a great tee shot to about 10 feet, then Thomas and McIlroy follow it up by knocking it safely on the green. Tiger goes last, and comes up just short in the green side bunker.

7:26 p.m — After McIlroy narrowly misses, Thomas buries the birdie putt from long distance to give his team the lead!

JT with the shrug after sinking this putt 🤷‍♂️#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/BvCOTqL62a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2022

7:21 p.m — The second hole is a longer par 4. Tiger misses badly on his approach, leaving a long pitch shot for his third. Spieth also misses, plopping his into the green side bunker, while McIlroy and Thomas safely find the green and have birdie putts from 15-20 feet.

7:12 p.m — Woods calmly drains his birdie putt to halve the opening hole. They carried the team on that one. He mentioned that his son, Charlie, finally outdrove him for the first time recently. That must have been quite a moment for the Woods family!

Tiger admits his son, Charlie, hit a longer drive than him the other day. Charlie’s only 13 years old 😳#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/6PKyjLQjTK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2022

7:10 p.m — Thomas chips his ball up to within just a few inches of the cup and the putt was conceded for birdie. McIlroy didn’t hit a great shot, so he faces a long birdie putt while Tiger pitched up to leave himself a couple feet.

7:06 p.m — And they’re off on the opening hole, a drivable par 4. McIlroy went first and ended up in the right rough, while the other three players came up just short of the green and will face pretty easy pitch shots.

7:03 p.m — The players have already mentioned a few times how playing at night will be a different challenge. Spieth mentioned the lack of depth perception on the greens as a possible issue.

6:59 p.m — The pre-match festivities are over and the players are heading for the first tee. Time to play some golf.

6:35 p.m — Timeless.

6:34 p.m — The players have made their way to the range from the press conference room. We’ll see how Tiger looks as he prepares for his first televised golf since July.

6:00 p.m — Tiger had an interesting answer when asked about the LeBron vs. Jordan debate:

Tiger gives his take on LeBron vs. MJ 😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/UuQ6zpS1L4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2022

5:56 p.m — The trash talk has officially begun.

Justin Thomas got Jokes for Tiger 👴😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/rLnqoFaKXo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2022

5:42 p.m — Sounds like Justin Thomas learned this the hard way…

“If you call Charles Barkley a fatass they will not give you the drink that you requested on the golf course.”@JustinThomas34 is sticking to the rules for his first #CapitalOnesTheMatch 😅 pic.twitter.com/C6Czx74r8s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2022

What time is The Match golf contest today?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10

Saturday, Dec. 10 Start time: 7 pm ET

The Match will tee off at 7 pm ET on Saturday from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The weather forecast calls for perfect conditions, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-60s Fahrenheit.

How to watch The Match 2022 in the US

TV channels: TNT, TBS, HLN, TruTV

TNT, TBS, HLN, TruTV Live stream: TNT app, Sling TV

TNT will carry the main broadcast of The Match, although HLN, TBS and TruTV will carry simulcasts of the coverage. Brian Anderson will host the broadcast with Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman providing analysis and Kathryn Tapper reporting from the course.