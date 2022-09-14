“The Mandalorian” Has Set An End Goal

“The Mandalorian” actress Katee Sackhoff has revealed that the show’s bosses Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have told her when the series will come to an end.

Sackhoff guested on the second season of the series in the role of Bo-Katan Kryze, a character from the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels” animated series, which Sackhoff also voiced.

Speaking to Variety at D23 Expo over the weekend, she was asked how many seasons have they told her the show will go for to which she responded: “You know, I have been told, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens. “

Then asked if the number of seasons aligned with her own expectations, she responded: “Yes [nods head comically], yes. The good thing with Dave and Jon is that they’re constantly expanding this world, and I don’t think that Star Wars fans will be lacking for content any time soon.”

She has previously dubbed the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian” as “grand” and with a brisker pacing than that of previous seasons and fans will be “blown away”.

The third season of “The Mandalorian” arrives in February.