The Lucky franchise – Phil Mac Giolla Bháin

The red card for Nicky Clark that saw St Johnstone play against Sevco for 53 minutes with ten men has been rescinded.

No one on Planet Fitba with a working memory and the facility of reason is surprised

However, on the day it is job done.

Similarly, the Perth side SHOULD have been playing against ten men for 52 minutes of the match.

Ryan Jack was the beneficiary of another inexplicable officiating error that only seems to benefit the Ibrox franchise.

Dear reader, incompetence has no pattern.

As this season progresses, the “just crap at his job” narrative becomes harder and harder to believe.

What a functioning fourth estate should be looking into is whether or not a pattern exists.

Yesterday I was told some of the details of the recent sit down between representatives of Celtic and the SFA apropos their match officials.

I’m told that the SFA chap could not offer any explanations about decisions in matches involving the Parkhead club.

My understanding is that these included the penalty for handball involving Matt O’Riley against Ross county and the spot kick awarded against Alexandro Bernabei against Dundee United.

Then I’m told that the Conor Goldson handball incident in the recent Glasgow Derby match was forensically analyzed from several angles.

In all of the incidents, the SFA chap could offer no defense.

It was pointed out to the Hampden fellow that these were no longer split-second decisions.

VAR had created the opportunity to review the initial judgment on the incident.

The senior Celtic person then put forward the only two possible explanations for the officiating examples on the screen:

Gross incompetence.

Cheating.

This is the sort of thing that had the Bunnet getting lawyered up.

Of course, the late Jim Farry hindered Celtic over the registration of Jorge Cadete in order to assist the favored franchise at Ibrox.

The SFA man just didn’t realize that the usual back of the bus stance in the Parkhead boardroom had changed.

It was a career-ending misjudgment by the ethnic brogue wearer.

This piece by Alan Morrison of Celtic By Numberspublished here last month, is worth your time.

As I noted then, this type of forensic, evidence-based analysis cannot be found anywhere in the mainstream.

The Brethren in the Blue Room should be very Grateful that the Stenography Corps in the Fitba Fourth Estate remain on message.

If they were actually journalists looking into this embarrassing shitshow, they would be guided by one question:

Cui bono?

