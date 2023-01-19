The lowest scoring men’s DI college basketball games

The lowest scoring game in DI men’s college basketball history happened Dec. 15, 1973, when Tennessee beat Temple, 11-6.

Temple held the ball for long stretches to run out the clock. Tennessee didn’t come out of its zone. More on that game in a bit.

First, here the fewest points scored by both teams in a game since 1938:

POINTS TEAMS DATE 17 Tennessee 11, Temple 6 December 15, 1973 22 NC State 12, Duke 10 Mar. 8, 1968 25 Oklahoma State 14, Oklahoma 11 February 19, 1944 27 Penn State 15, Pittsburgh 12 Jan. 15, 1944 32 Oklahoma State 17, Arkansas 15 Jan. 28, 1944 33 Penn State 24, Pittsburgh 9 Mar. 1, 1952 33 Charleston 18, Charleston Southern 15 February 6, 1980 34 Oregon State 18, Stanford 16 Jan. 28, 1980 35 Kentucky 24, Cincinnati 11 December 20, 1983 36 Purdue 23, Illinois 13 February 7, 1938 37 Tennessee 23, Alabama 14 Jan. 11, 1945 37 Tennessee Tech 21, Vanderbilt 16 1938 38 Marshall 22, Miami (OH) 16 February 19, 1938

These are the fewest points scored by both teams in a game since the 1985-1986 season (when the shot clock was implemented):

POINTS TEAMS DATE 62 Monmouth 41, Princeton 21 December 14, 2005 65 Manhattan 34, Fairfield 31 Mar. 1, 2013 67 SMU 36, Texas-Arlington 31 December 16, 1989 67 Green Bay 46, Northern Michigan 21 Nov. 22, 1996 67 Eastern Michigan 42, Northern Illinois 25 Jan. 26, 2013 68 George Mason 35, UNC Wilmington 33 Mar. 4, 2001 69 George Washington 49, Saint Louis 20 Jan. 10, 2008 69 Penn State 36, Wisconsin 33 Mar. 11, 2011 69 Fresno State 39, UC Riverside 30 Nov. 14, 2012 71 Penn State 38, Illinois 33 February 18, 2009 71 Virginia 45, Rutgers 26 Nov. 29, 2014 71 Virginia Tech 47, NC State 24 February 2, 2019

The 11-6 game between Tennessee and Temple came down to more than bad shooting — the teams just flat out didn’t play.

The lack of a shot clock allowed the ball to be held for multiple stretches of more than 10 minutes with nothing but unavailable passes between two players and the Odd soda cup thrown from the rowdiest of the 11,700 fans in attendance. Temple was content to hold the ball while Tennessee stayed in a zone.

Here’s how the game was covered at the time.

From the Knoxville News:

Newspapers.com



From the UPI:

And the Johnson City Press: