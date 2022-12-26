The Longhorns are back after a six-day break

Well. 6 Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

7 p.m. Tuesday, Moody Center

TV/radio: LHN/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 5-0. These schools last played in 1962. Texas A&M-Commerce moved up to the Division I level this season.

