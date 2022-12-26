The Longhorns are back after a six-day break

Well. 6 Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

7 p.m. Tuesday, Moody Center

TV/radio: LHN/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 5-0. These schools last played in 1962. Texas A&M-Commerce moved up to the Division I level this season.

About the Longhorns: Terry has been serving as Texas’ acting head coach since Chris Beard was Arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with Assault on a family member. He has been indefinitely suspended. … Texas has been off since a 100-72 win over Louisiana on Dec. 21. That marked UT’s first 100-point performance since the 2017-18 season. … Nationally, Texas Ranks 12th in assists-to-turnover ratio. The only game that UT has played in which it had more turnovers than assists was the season opener. … Texas has used the same starting lineup in each of its games, but Disu did leave the Louisiana contest with a knee injury.

About the Lions: Texas A&M-Commerce has lost five straight games by an average of 15 points. … Demonia has recorded three 20-point games. He has been held to a single-digit scoring total just twice. … Twenty-nine of the 55 rebounds that freshman forward Jerome Brewer Jr. has grabbed this season have been offensive. … Tuesday will be a Homecoming for Assistant Coach Yolonzo Moore. Before playing at Hartford from 2011-15, Moore starred at Austin’s Akins High and was an All-Central Texas honoree in 2011.

— Danny Davis