The loneliest men in college football: ‘No one’s going out and buying the punter’s jersey’

Early in the second quarter of Tennessee’s instant classic with Alabama on Oct. 15, Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker fired a pass over the middle on third-and-10. They hit tight end Princeton Fant for a 7-yard pickup. But because Tennessee was still at its own 32-yard line and 3 yards shy of a first down, the coaching staff had only one logical choice.

That set the stage for an unfamiliar scene for this year’s Vols and their explosive offense.

“It’s gonna be a punt for Tennessee. How about that?” CBS Analyst Gary Danielson said on the broadcast.

“First time (today),” play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler followed.

And out trotted Tennessee punter Paxton Brooks.

Brooks, a fifth-year senior, is fortunate he is also Tennessee’s holder and kickoff specialist. The Vols lead the Nation with 50.1 points per game and are second in the country behind only Ohio State with 46 touchdowns. It’s not like he’s not getting playing time.

But as a punter — one who was named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, no less — things have been rather, um, quiet on that front. After punting 2.3 times per game in 2019, 4.9 times per game in 2020 and 3.5 times per game in 2021, Brooks is averaging just 2.0 punts per game in 2022. Only three teams nationally punt fewer times per game than the Vols, creating the Ultimate paradox for Brooks and punters like him:

What’s it like to be the punter of a team that almost never punts? And how is a punter supposed to feel when their team’s offensive success comes directly at the expense of their own playing time?

“Me and (offensive coordinator Alex) Golesh, he has a great relationship with me, so we always joke around, and he’s like, ‘We’re not gonna need you this week,'” Brooks said. “A couple of weeks ago, someone asked Coach (Josh) Heupel about punting or something, and he said that’s become kind of a Curse word around our building.”

Indeed, the Vols don’t punt unless they have to. Brooks says he even snaps a photo with Hooker and long snapper Matthew Salansky, in which all three players hold up the number “zero” with their hands each time Tennessee goes a full game without a punt.

Washington is experiencing an Offensive Renaissance under first-year Coach Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies are scoring a lot more touchdowns … and punting a lot less.

“Well, on one hand, it’s kind of frustrating because I would like to go out there and do my job,” said Jack McCallister, Washington’s redshirt freshman punter whose team’s 1.9 punts per game rank 130th out of 131 FBS teams. “But it also kind of feels good to know that our offense is doing that well and so I don’t really need to go out there.

“I would have never imagined that last year would have gone the way it did and then Coach DeBoer would come in and we would have this crazy offense. But it happened, and even though I’m not getting to punt a lot, it’s still a super-fun experience.”



Washington’s Jack McCallister has punted only 15 times in eight games. (Jesse Beals/Getty Images)

McCallister said he first started to notice he might not be needed much on Saturdays when Washington’s offense — which ranks No. 7 nationally — played Michigan State in Week 3. The Huskies still punted three times, tied for a season high, but put on the type of Offensive performance that resonated nationally and led them to their first win over a ranked Power 5 nonconference opponent in more than two decades.

Since then, McCallister has punted nine more times than Washington’s offense averages north of 500 yards per game. On every Offensive play, the Edmonds, Wash., native makes sure to stay warmed up while getting in snaps with his long snapper.

But he’ll joke with his teammates every once in a while when his warmups are rendered moot.

“I’m ready in case I do need to go in and punt,” McCallister said. “But a lot of times, I don’t.”

That’s the reality for UCLA punter Nicholas Barr-Mira — also the team’s place kicker — as well.

The Bruins have the distinct honor of ranking last (or first?) nationally in punts per game (1.7) thanks to an explosive offense that is quarterbacked by Dorian Thompson-Robinson and ranks second in the country in third-down conversion rate.

Barr-Mira said his Offensive teammates will tell him that they love him but all they want to see on Saturdays is extra points.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, man, I’m with you,'” he said. “I’ll be ready to go out there and hit the game winner if needed.”

It’s a far cry from his senior year of high school, when his team went 1-9.

“I punted the ball a lot,” he said, laughing. “Quite a change from now to then.”

Indeed, Barr-Mira and his Counterparts are fine to stay largely behind the scenes, which each punter agrees comes with the territory. Especially if it means their offense is rolling.

Texas A&M commit Tyler White, the top punter Recruit in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite, said he’ll sometimes joke with fellow recruits that he’s a five-star quarterback. He and two Kickers once told the people running an A&M photo shoot on an unofficial visit that they were quarterbacks.

During Brooks’ preseason photos for Tennessee, he got tired of the traditional punter poses, so he moonlighted as an Offensive lineman and a quarterback.

“Well,” Books said, “believe it or not, being a punter Recruit is not as Glamorous as everybody thinks.”

Just this week, Penn State punter Barney Amor took a camera around campus and asked his fellow students if they knew the punter on the team and what they thought of him. “Who the hell is the punter?” said one student. Another said he thinks the Nittany Lions specialist “should kick it farther.” And one more said the last time she was at a game, “someone said he was bad.”

I’ve got some work to do… pic.twitter.com/0m6jDdnpos — Barney (@barneyamor) October 25, 2022

Amor said a couple of students knew everything about him, including his first and last name and high school, but didn’t know he was standing right in front of them. The video ended with Amor informing each of his interviewees that he was indeed Penn State’s punter — something they all got a laugh out of together.

“The girl (who said I was bad) followed me around for like five minutes afterwards, telling me she was so sorry,” Amor said. “I was like, ‘That’s cool; don’t worry about it.’ But it’s all fun and games.”

Since then, several other punters from across the country have reached out about making similar videos. Brooks, Barr-Mira, McCallister and Amor might be relatively Anonymous publicly, but they’ll always have their punter community. Until then, they’re hopeful their offenses keep up their current production.

“It’s the same thing everywhere. No one’s going out and normally buying the punter’s jersey,” Amor said. “You know that going in. That’s just part of the territory. But it’s fun.”

(Photo of Paxton Brooks: Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)