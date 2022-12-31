The local art exhibit is a great reason to go downtown

Mahalo for supporting the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I just went to see the DAC Holiday Invitational exhibit at the Downtown Art Center, same building as where you renew your driver’s license.

What a wonderful showcase for local artists! It was good to see some old and new names among the entrants.

They make art that relates to our lives here in Hawaii. There are so few chances to see this kind of living, breathing art.

I want to thank the city for sponsoring this space for local artists and hope that it continues to do so.

This particular show just ended — but others will follow. I urge all local people to come to Downtown Honolulu and go to Chinatown at the same time.

Jean Toyama

Downtown

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Email: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), [email protected], staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter