The LIV Golf schedule includes eight events in the US, two in Florida

LIV Golf is adding one event in Florida in 2023 and has moved its tournament at Trump National Doral from the final event to the next-to-last week of the season.

The full schedule, first reported by Sports Illustrated, includes 14 events, as expected, up from eight in LIV’s Inaugural season. The season starts next month at Mayakoba in Mexico and will include eight events in the US and six internationally.

LIV will be rebranded to the LIV Golf League this year. The league, headed by Palm Beach Gardens’ Greg Norman and financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, announced a television deal with the CW Network on Thursday.

