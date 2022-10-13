The Liturgical Arts Academy welcomes Chant and Iconography students from across the country – Affiliates

The Liturgical Arts Academy Welcomes Chant and Iconography Students From Across The Country

The Liturgical Arts Academy 2022 was another resounding success. Offering Intensive training in Byzantine Chant and Iconography, The Academy is held once a year in August at the Metropolis of Atlanta’s Diakonia Retreat Center in Salem, SC.

This year, 33 chanters from 18 states across the country came to learn and improve their skills in Byzantine chant. The Chant classes have broad appeal to many who are actively chanting in their parishes in both English and Greek. The beginner students receive an Intensive overview of Byzantine notation; the intermediate students improve their skills with ornamentation and modulations; while our advanced chanters – many who are protopsaltis – have a master class in more difficult repertoire such as Cherubic and Communion hymns. Each day begins at 7:00 am with an hour and a half of Matins in the Magnificent Panagia Chapel followed by 5 to 6 hours of class instruction, and ends with an hour and a half of Vespers. Delicious meals and evening discussions, coupled with the opportunity to Worship and chant with skilled psalters, round out the overall immersion in what some of our chant students call “life-changing”.

The Iconography Workshop is held in the beautiful St. Gregory Hall downstairs in the Panagia Chapel. This year, 13 iconography students completed an 8″ x 10″ gold gilded icon of St. Demetrios the Myrrhbearer. Beginning with a gessoed panel, students learn the history of iconography and the skills of line drawing, gold gilding, color mixing and painting according to traditional methods, which include development of form from dark to light. The artists especially enjoy the rhythm of prayer, work, and Fellowship during the week – and the opportunity to Worship amidst the Heavenly chanting in the acoustically grand Panagia Church.

The Liturgical Arts Academy is especially grateful for the grant we received from The Renaissance Fund. Their support helps subsidize the registration costs to our students, who then take what they learn back as a gift to their parishes. All things work together to the Glory of God!

TLAA is for men and women 18 and older, and welcomes people of all jurisdictions and traditions. To learn more about our program, patron, and instructors please visit the websites listed below

● The Liturgical Arts Academy theliturgicalarts.org

● The Renaissance Fund therenaissancefund.org

● Fr. Anthony Salzman / Image and Likeness Iconography – imageandlikeness.com

● John M. Boyer / The Saint John Koukouzelis Institute – koukouzelis.net

● Gabriel Cremeens and Samuel Herron / Trisagion School of Byzantine Music – trisagionschool.org

The group photo – Fr. Constantine Carros