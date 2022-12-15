The list of the oldest golf clubs in the world

We are talking about circles, not paths, and there is a substantial difference. The clubs, over time, can change location, and in fact it has happened, as we will see. The reference territory, clearly, is located beyond the English Channel.

Golf club, list

Royal Burgess Golfing Society (1735) Founded in 1733 in Edinburgh, it began its activity in 1735 on the Bruntsfield Links course, consisting of six holes located in the shadow of the city’s Castle. In 1874, due to the increase in players, it moved to the Musselburgh Links (about ten kilometers east of the city center), where the most important competitions were already played.

In 1891 it moved to its current location in Barnton, a district in north-west Edinburgh, where the course, designed by Willy Park Junior, formally opened in 1895. Honorable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (1744) It is undoubtedly one of the most coveted Clubs in the world.

In 1744, the Town Council of Edinburgh offered a silver Baton as a Prize to the Winner of the first edition of an annual tournament, played on the course of the Leith Links.- The tournament rules were set by the Gentlemen Golfers of Leith who, following this event, were renamed The Honorable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

This club also later played on the Musselburgh Links, until they moved to their current home, the iconic Muirfield course, in 1890. The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (1754) A decade after The Honorable Society, what was to become the the center of world golf was born.

From the late 19th century onwards, as the governing authority for the game of golf, the responsibilities for the club gradually increased until, in 2004, the club created a division within the club. The companies of the R&A group now take care of everything related to rules (together with the USGA), the organization of the Open Championship and other collateral events.

Instead, the club has returned to taking care of the needs of its members (which today number more than 2,000) and of its historic clubhouse.

Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society (1761) It shares its first place of business with the Royal Burgess Golfing Society, from which it took its name.

The original route of the Bruntsfield Links ran at the foot of Edinburgh Castle. Even the next steps have fully followed those of their friends at the Royal Burgess. First moving to Musselburgh Links, and later to Branton, in 1898.

The two paths are practically bordering. The course of the Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society is the result of the work of the most important golf designers who, over time, have revised the layout: Willy Park Jr., Alistair Mackenzie, James Braid and Fred Hawtree.

Royal Blackheath (1766) Here the history of our sport is intertwined with history with a capital S. On the death of Elizabeth I, James VI of Scotland descended with the court to London, and fixed his residence at the Royal Palace of Greenwich north of Eltham.

The Scots brought golf with them, almost unknown south of the Scottish Borders. The Chronicles report indications regarding the beginning of the practice of the game in the grounds south of the palace (in Eltham, in fact), on a course consisting of 5 holes to be repeated three times.

The club, Royal Blackheath, was not born until 1766. Today the oldest club in England has its Headquarters in Eltham Lodge, where it moved in 1923, after the Merger with Eltham Golf Club. The story is in the DNA of the club. In fact, inside the club house there is one of the most famous golf museums in the world.