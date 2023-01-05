The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Laila Biali, Saturday, January 21

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali will perform in Smothers Theater at 8 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

“I’m thrilled to be debuting in gorgeous Malibu later this month!” said Laila Biali. “Join us for a fun and eclectic night of music-from jazzed up fan-requested pop hits to the Great American and Canadian Songbooks reimagined, original tunes and plenty of stories.”

Laila Biali has headlined Festivals and Venues spanning five continents from New York City’s Carnegie Hall to Beijing’s National Center for the Performing Arts, and supported international icon Sting. Biali’s creativity and talent shines through in her songwriting and dazzling performances, earning her albums and concerts high praise. DownBeat Magazine highlighted her 2020 album Out of Dust’s “stunning” production.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Center for the Arts Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 pm, Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine’s breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the “black box” Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theater for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about this performance and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu. For information about current health and safety Protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/