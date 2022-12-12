The Lions are the NFL’s hottest team

The funny part about this Lions run is that Dan Campbell called it. During Hard Knocks earlier this year, in front of a slew of performance-enhancing cameras and microphones, the former tight end who, these days, is looking and sounding more and more like a Hells Angels middle manager, was chiding his team for a poor practice and wondering what he could do to get them to tackle.

“What are we doing, man?” he asked his players, one eye closed to the Shining sun. “And then, what, we get to Week 8 and we finally come to life because we finally got enough reps?”

.

