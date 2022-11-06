The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ • James Lane Post • Hamptons Culture & Lifestyle Magazine

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor presents its 2022 Literature Live! production “All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” written by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes. The show will run through Sunday, November 27.

“All Things Equal” is directed by Laley Lippard and stars Michelle Azar as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Additional team members include Producer Scott Stander, Technical Supervisor Brian Graham, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg standby Jean Kaufmann.

Michelle Azar is a seasoned actress with vast stage and screen experience, including appearances in “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” “Criminal Minds,” among many more. Onstage her one-woman show, “From Baghdad To Brooklyn,” continues to tour around the country after its sold-out Premiere at the United Solo Festival in New York City.

Laley Lippard is an accomplished director who has directed and collaborated with countless nationally acclaimed theaters across the country, including the Steppenwolf Theater Company and The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, among many others. She is the co-founder and co-executive producer of The Chicago Home Theater Festival.

“I believe ‘All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ will bring together the Bay Street audience and the Glorious RBG in an enlightening and touching encounter with the remarkable person ‘behind the initials,'” said playwright Rupert Holmes. “‘All Things Equal’ offers each theater-goer the chance to know this woman better, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation’s precious institutions: Ruth … Justice … and the American way.”

Visit baystreet.org for tickets.