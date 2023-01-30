THE LEELA PALACES HOTELS AND RESORTS COLLABORATES WITH JAIPUR LITERATURE FESTIVAL 2023 FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

HOSTS THE WRITERS’ BALL AT THE LEELA PALACE JAIPUR

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts commemorated its second year of association with the 16th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2023 for a Noteworthy Celebration of art and culture.

The epitome of true Indian luxury, The Leela keeps its guests at the center of everything it does and is committed to providing them with authentic and transformative experiences with the warmth of Indian hospitality. Jaipur Literature Festival is a perfect platform for the brand to activate authentic experiences that inspire and celebrate the power of words.



Writer’s Ball at The Leela Palace Jaipur



As part of the brand association, The Leela Palace Jaipur extended the signature Leela Hospitality at the festival that spanned across 5 days with a delectable culinary showcase.

Presenting a Majestic conclusion to the festival, The Leela Palace Jaipur Hosted the coveted Writers’ Ball on 23rd January amidst its Spectacular settings with stimulating conversations, live performance by Sattar Khan and troupe, and a culinary extravaganza. The evening was attended by prominent personalities such as Mr. Sanjoy RoyMr. William DalrympleMr. Vir SanghviMs Seema Goswami, Ms. Shobhaa De, Andrew Logan, Olivia Dalrymple, Asad Laljee, Guillermo Rodriguez, Monica de la Fuente, Enakshi Ganguly and Puneetha Roy, Tripti Pandey to name a few.

Speaking on the Jaipur Literature Festival association, Mr. Anuraag BhatnagarChief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “The Leela brand celebrates the Essence of India and the wealth within. The Jaipur Literature Festival is a prestigious event that has, over the years, found pride of place in not just the country but the global social and cultural calendar, providing a platform for an evocative exchange of ideas and generating Meaningful dialogue. We are extremely delighted to partner with this event for the second year to support and celebrate the passion and the spirit that resonates with our discerning guests.”

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in MumbaiThe Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates Eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the Flagship hotel in the capital city of New DelhiBengaluru, ChennaiUdaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, U.S., World’s Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include a leisure resort in Ashtamudi in Kerala. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that Capture the Essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

