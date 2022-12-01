“The League Should Be Afraid”: NBA World Issues Stern Warning After Major James Harden News Emerges

Some great news recently emerged for Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks fans. Khris Middleton and James Harden have reportedly fully recovered and are ready to hit the floor sooner than fans may have expected. And even though the Bucks seem to have been great even without Middleton, the same arguably cannot be said for the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers currently have a 12-10 record after suffering a loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although they are in the fifth position in the Eastern Conference, the team would undoubtedly like a better record.

Fans are hyped over the return of James Harden

And the return of James Harden to the starting lineup is sure to boost them on the floor. It has arguably been all Joel Embiid so far as he leads the team in points, rebounds, and even assists as a big man.

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) react against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

But after the report by Shams Charania, fans are hyped to see James Harden back in the lineup and wreaking havoc on other teams. One fan tweeted, “Harden is back the league should be afraid.” While another fan commented, “DADDY HRDEN IS COMING BACK.”

Here are some more reactions from NBA Twitter:

Fans sure are excited to see ‘The Beard’ back on the floor, hitting his signature stepback Jumpers on defenders. After playing only nine games for his new team, Harden went down with a right foot tendon strain that sidelined him. Harden missed out on the last 13 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It looks like he is set to make a return against the Houston Rockets on Monday. This season, Harden is currently averaging 22.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 10.0 APG.

The potential Harden possesses

Harden can be an unstoppable force when he wants to be. He is an artist with the ball in his hands. During his time with the Houston Rockets, the league was fed up with the fact that he drew so many foul calls.

There came a point where Defenders were covering him with their hands behind their backs in order to avoid foul trouble. Although that was his MVP season, he has yet to return to that level of play.

His stint with the Brooklyn Nets, however, could be considered a disaster. But now that he is with the 76ers, it has given him an opportunity for a fresh start. And in the nine games that he has played, he hasn’t disappointed so far.

How do you think James Harden will perform on his much-anticipated return? Let us know in the comments below.