“The League Is More of a Soap Opera..”: NBA World Goes Off as Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and James Harden Get Torn to Shreds

The NBA has made a reputation for producing enthralling basketball action every season. However, in recent times drama has also followed along with the highlight plays. As time goes on, the business side of the league has hit the public. Notably, before the season, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were involved in a shocking saga with the 12-time All-Star nearly getting traded. Moreover, the off-court antics are ever-growing. This made a popular NBA Personality lose all heart for the league.

Leigh Ellis is one of the leading podcasters for the NBA. The 46-year-old was a part of the NBA family for 11 seasons. In addition, Ellis notched up over 2500 shows in that time frame. However, the drama and evolution in the manner of the sport caught up to him. According to him, the Athletes he once looked up to were no longer the same. The NBA’s focus was away from basketball. It was more about what the players wanted and demanded from their franchises.

Likewise, the transition was not appreciated in the eyes of Ellis. The long-time NBA Personality gave up his dream job. Justifying his decision, he put forward the examples of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Anthony Davis.

Kevin Durant, Harden, and others are the reason for Ellis walking away

During a talk with the Washington Post, Ellis shed light on his decision to stop covering the NBA. His love for basketball still consumes him. Notably, Ellis is an avid pickup baller, traveling all around the world. However, the Australian has suffered a disconnect from the job he once loved. His reasons were simple. Ellis felt the regular season of the NBAason was too long, certain superstars had camp touch with the devoted fanbase.

They said: “Anthony Davis can only ever play for two weeks at a time. James Harden wanted respect for giving back $7 million in free agency. Kevin Durant said to fire everyone in Brooklyn. These sorts of guys don’t inspire me anymore.”

And the NBA fans seemed to feel a similar sense of emotion.

The league has undoubtedly changed a lot since the Michael Jordan era. Before, a superstar playing all 82 games was a regular occurrence. However, with the emergence of load management, the fan experience isn’t the same anymore. Moreover, the business aspect is often on show. The Kevin Durant drama during the offseason was proof of how the NBA is much more focused on off-court unfoldings. Moreover, the guaranteed contracts have allowed the players to have much of the control rather than the organization. Notably, Harden forced his way out of the Houston Rockets by missing games.

However, basketball actions remain to be at a top level. Superstars are competing at the highest level almost every night. The passion for the game is arguably still alive. Anthony Davis might suffer injuries along the way. James Harden could have his drama. And Kevin Durant could be going through a battle with his franchise. But their will to compete and come out on top makes for a spectacle. One thing fans shouldn’t ignore is that with time basketball has also progressed to new heights. And it’s much credit to the megastars of today.

Do you think the NBA has lost its excitement? Let us know your views in the comments below.